100 years ago
What virtually was a Christmas dinner from the heavens this morning was laid at the feet of L.E. Emery, one Uncle Sam’s carriers, whose route carries him over the Link River bridge, when a duck flew against the telephone wires and dropped to the ground, stunned. While Emery’s mail sack was filled to overflowing with Christmas cheer, he did not hesitate to add to the burden, particularly as he was then carrying a highly desirable present home to his own family. Carrier Emery now thinks that packing mail through the snow drifts of Linkville is not without its compensations.
The Evening Herald,
December 22, 1921
50 years ago
Weyerhaeuser employees were winching a tripod of logs in place Saturday next to Highway 97 near the south entrance to Klamath Falls in final construction of an eagle nest. Last year two tall trees that served as nesting spots were cut so badly by beaver that the first wind storm blew the trees down. A small tripod of logs put in place is being used as a winch to erect the larger tripod of logs with a nesting spot at the top. A Weyerhaeuser spokesman said he saw two eagles Friday and Saturday in a nearby tree next to the new nesting site as though waiting in line for the new nest to be completed.
The Herald and News,
December 19, 1971
25 years ago
The first official donation to a fund-raising campaign to build a family birthing center made Cindy Balin’s jaw drop.
Dick Wendt, founder of Jeld-Wen, Inc. told Merle West Medical Center last week the company’s foundation will give $500,000 to the project.
“When Dick Wendt announced that, my mouth fell open,” said Balin, a mother of two young boys and volunteer chair of the fund-raising campaign.
“It is really timely with the Christmas season,” she added. “It is a gift about birth, and Christmas is about the birth of a baby. What a nice Christmas gift.”
The hospital’s obstetrics unit, build in 1965, hasn’t changed in 31 years, but the needs and desires of mothers and families have, Balin said.
After giving birth to her son, Trent, she discussed the unit’s needs with other families and a group then met with the Merle West Medical Center Board. Board members met the group’s ideas about a new birthing center with enthusiasm, and the campaign was born.
The Herald and News,
December 22, 1996
10 years ago
Some people are apprehensive. Others aren’t sure what to think. And still others are excited.
Reports of a lone wolf seen in remote areas of Klamath County since October and early November have resulted in mixed emotions.
Some Fort Klamath ranchers like Ambrose McAuliffe and Bill Nicholson are concerned about possible stock depredation and others, like Liz Parrish are excited.
Parrish, owner of Crystalwood Lodge, is one of the few who has seen the wolf, known as OR-7.
“It is pretty cool,” Parrish said, explaining she saw the wolf while driving from the lodge toward Westside Road in late October, days after it was reported in Klamath County. “He just stood there and stared at me. We took a long look at each other. He melted back into the trees.”
Parrish, who saw many wolves while living in north Minnesota, believes OR-7 was curious to see her dogs. At her resort, Parrish raises and trains sled dogs for racing.
“I enjoy having a wolf in the area. It makes it a little more wild,” she said.
Parrish, however, believes if wolves kill livestock, ranchers should be compensated.
“I’m hoping he keeps his taste for elk and not for beef,” she said.
McAuliffe, a semi-retired Fort Klamath cattle rancher, worries that protecting wolves “is one more nail in the coffin” for ranchers.
Nicholson, another semi-retired Fort Klamath rancher, is wary.
“I don’t think one wolf is a problem, but if we’re going to get a pack of wolves it’s a real concern.” He said, noting the Wood River Valley has 30,000 grazing cattle during the summer. “Its quite a meal ticket.”
The Herald and News,
December 18, 2011