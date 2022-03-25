100 years ago
Mrs. Ivy Proust has the distinction of being the first woman juror in Klamath County. She was chosen this morning when it became necessary to draw additional jurors due to the fact that for various reasons many had been excused.
Other jurors drawn, and who will appear for duty at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning were: Louis K. Porter, John F. Dixon, Herbert Arant, Charles Ager, L. C. Sizemore, Ben H. Pickett, Ed Cardwell, Samuel P. Dehlinger, and R. S. Grigsby.
Four of those excused were drawn to serve on the grand jury, now in session. They were F. L. Garich, Pinkey Barks, George Strowbridge and W. E. Ezell.
The Herald and News, March 27, 1922
75 years ago
The Joint Ways and Means Committee voted 9 to 5 today to recommend that the state take over the Klamath Marine Barracks for use as state vocational school.
Approval by the Ways and Means Committee usually carries along, with it legislative approval, since the legislature ordinarily accepts the favorable report of its Ways and Means Committee.
The committee’s action today came on a 2 to 1 report of the subcommittee that the barracks proposal be approved. The subcommittee had held a hearing on the plan last Friday, at which 10 Klamath Falls residents protested again an earlier rejection of the deal.
The Herald and News, March 31, 1947
50 years ago
Telephone dialing in Klamath Falls will offer wrist-twisters a whole new ball game after March 27, reports Gary Wilhelms, Pacific Northwest Bell manager.
“That’s when Touch-Tone will be in service,” he says, “where instead of twisting the standard rotary telephone dial to make a call, you simply tap out the number on a keyboard dial similar to an adding machine.”
Klamath Falls is the first Southern Oregon city to receive push-button phone service. Presently, Pendleton, Bend, Salem, and parts of the metropolitan Portland area have Touch-Tone available.
The new service is offered on an optional basis, Wilhelms says. Residential installation charges are $5 per line with a monthly rate of $1.50 per line in addition to the basic exchange service charge.
“Touch-Tone is a faster and more modern way to dial a number,” Wilhelms says. “For instance, the average time for tapping out a seven-digit number is only two to five seconds, whereas regular dialing takes up to 14 seconds.”
The Herald and News, March 26, 1972
10 years ago
Roughly 10,000 birds, mostly snow geese, have died of avian cholera on and near the water starved Lower Klamath and Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuges.
Limited water deliveries to the refuges, combined with large bird migrations, are blamed for the cholera outbreak, said Ron Cole, the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuges Complex manager.
He said limited water deliveries to Lower Klamath last fall and this winter have dried up about half of the refuges wetlands.
About 2 million birds are concentrated in smaller areas.
“We have not seen an outbreak of this magnitude for some time” said Ron Cole.
Refuge staff and volunteers have picked up about 3,500 birds, mostly snow geese, along with white-fronted geese, northern pintail, American wing ion, coots, mallards, lesser scalp, ringed-necked ducks and some tundra swans.
“Picking up carcasses as quickly as we can is the best way to prevent the disease from spreading,” he said.
Cole said no significant losses have yet been reported on Upper Klamath Lake, and estimate about 10,000 birds have died on and off the refuge lands.
The Herald and News, March 28, 2012