100 years ago
Practically the whole day and party of yesterday was taken up with the trial of Earl Kennedy, Orville Robinett, and Leo Friend, who are under indictment for robbing Ruth Brown of $15. At one time the prospect of a flood of salacious evidence seemed imminent, when Attorney Manning opened a fire of cross-examination on Ruth Brown as to the receptacle in which she kept her money and which she coyly admitted was her stocking. Judge Kuykendall at this point ordered the court room cleared of spectators. Beyond demonstrating that the stocking was not a particularly safe banking place for a young woman’s cash, Attorney Manning did not press his questions along the sensational line expected.
The trial will probably take up the rest of the day.
The Evening Herald, January 31, 1922
50 years ago
If you pulled out an extra blanket last night it’s understandable.
“Minus 12 degrees” reports the weatherman of this morning’s low, a record low for a January 26. It easily dropped below the previous low for this date, open degree in 1957.
Another morning like today and the Jan 27, 1962 low of -11 could fall Thursday morning, according to the weatherman.
The -12 have Klamath Falls the dubious distinction as the coldest spot in the state.
The combination of fresh snow, clear skies and light winds made conditions this morning ideal for the new record which is well off the record January low of -25 degrees, reported on a chill Tuesday, January 23, 1962.
Tuesday night’s snowfall totaled from one to four inches around the Klamath Basin with slick, icy roads this morning.
The Herald and News, January 26, 29, 1972
25 years ago
The first thing mushers notice when they roll out of bed at 4:30 a.m. is the complete darkness outside.
In Chemult, the annual sled dog reaches cause men and women to get up before dawn to prepare for their races later in the day.
One more problem that the mushers faced Saturday was the unexpected eight inches of new snow that fell overnight.
The perfectly groomed trails from the night before disappeared under the new powder.
With two hours before the race, the excitement begins to grow.
Race officials start marking dogs with different colors keep track of the animals that run in each race.
One dog begins to howl, and soon the parking lot is filled with all the other dogs yelping and barking.
The sleds’ yellow runners are waxed, dogs are slipped into their individual harnesses, and gear is double-checked one last time.
As each dog is untied from his truck, all the other dogs begin barking, yelping, and trying to be next in line. The dogs seem like little children in the classroom, waving their hands in the air saying, “Pick Me. Pick Me.”
While the dogs are being hooked up, four for five people hold the sled so the dogs don’t try to take off. The dogs go crazy with excitement.
For the dogs, that is what they were born and bred to do. This is the thing they love to do, and they are so happy they appear to be smiling.
Then they’re off.
The dogs seem to move as one when they head out. Muscles ripple, tongues hand, and they rip through the snow on the coarse that is routed through the woods.
The next time a sled team is seen is when it crosses the finish line a few hours later.
The Herald and News, January 26, 1997
10 years ago
Sawdust flies as Justice Blacksun’s chainsaw slices through a young lodge pole pine. He fells the tree and quickly moved to another.
Two years ago, he didn’t know a thing about running a chainsaw, and now he directs younger crew members, showing them how to sharpen blades and fix motors.
The Forest Warriors program was establish in 2010 to create a tribal workforce for restoration and forest management programs. It provides job training and employment in a community where both are hard to come by.
Blacksun is a member of the Klamath Tribes’ Forest Warriors, a crew that works on restoration projects around the region. Earlier this month, the crew was clearing invasive trees from Sycan Marsh, north of Bly.
‘It’s awesome,” Blacksun said, taking a break from his work as sweat steamed his skin. “If it weren’t for the Tribes opening that door for me, I don’t know where I’d be working.
The crew works on a contractual basis, performing restoration work for private. Land owners, public agencies and environmental groups. The project at the Sycan Marsh is a partnership between the Forest Warriors, the Nature Conservancy, which manages a 30,000-acre preserve there, and Lomakatsi Restoration Project, and Ashland nonprofit that develops and oversees restoration projects.
This spring, the Forest Warriors will be in Moore Park, thinning forests to reduce fire hazards.
The Herald and News, January 26, 2012