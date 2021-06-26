100 years ago
Although it may be necessary to make the last lap of the trip to Crater Lake on sleighs the stages from Medford and Klamath Falls will start running July 1, the date of the formal opening of the lodge, said Secretary Stanley of the Chamber of Commerce today. The local stages will be operated by W.T. Lee and O.L. Williams of the Metropolitan Garage.
Messrs. Lee and Williams have sublet the carrying contract from Klamath Falls to the lake to the City Transfer Company, who will run two big Nash cars regularly, with extra when stages are needed.
The road will be opened to the rim at least, it is expected, and perhaps to the top, but even if sleighs must be used to the last climb passengers will be taken.
The Evening Herald, June 29, 1921
50 years ago
The cattle operations in the early west have been romanticized in novels, movies and paintings. And always, there is attentions to that “mainstay” of the operation—the chuck wagon.
Cowboys literally lived with their horses and saddles, but without the grub wagon, the cattle trail would have been difficult indeed.
One of the biggest operations in this part of the country was the MC Ranch 35 miles east of Lakeview in Warner Valley where the late William Kittredge carved out an empire of land and cattle holdings that was considered the largest individual operation of its kind west of the Rocky Mountains. In 1967 the major portion of the ranch was sold—some 17 years after the well-used chuck wagon had been retired.
Today the chuck wagon and Kittredge’s well-known saddle occupy a place of honor at the Klamath County Museum, a donation made by his grandson, Donovan “Jack” Nicol, of Klamath Falls.
The wagon worked Lake, Harney, and Klamath counties in Oregon, Washoe and Humboldt counties in Nevada.
The Kittredge operation—as with all cow-calf operations—involved use of the chuck wagon. In it were kept the bedrolls, grub for about eight cowboys, a stove tied to the rear end, sleeping and cooking tents.
The Herald and News, June 27, 1971
25 years ago
Bright flowers, burning incense and colorful paper cranes Sunday afternoon nearly obliterated the monument to the only people killed on the American mainland by direct enemy attack during World War II.
Fifty-one years and a few weeks after a Japanese balloon bomb killed a pastor’s pregnant wife and five children on a Saturday outing, a group of Japanese citizens trekked to Oregon to atone for the deaths of Elsie Mitchell, 26, and her young charges, Dick Patzke, 14, Joan Patzke, 13, Jay Gifford, 13, Eddie Engender, 13, and Sherman Shoemaker, 11.
Among the visitors: Women who as schoolgirls made the paper that was later formed into the balloons that carried hundreds of pounds of bomb equipment across the Pacific Ocean by high-altitude air currents.
Toshiko Inoue was a school girl of 16 at the Yame Girls High School in Japan when she and fellow schoolmates were forced to go to work making washi—heavy rice paper glued together with potato paste.
The girls who made the paper had no knowledge of the final use—or the Bly incident—for decades.
Sunday’s pilgrimage culminates a long series of activities meant to convey sorrow to Bly and the victims’ families. In 1987 the ladies sent a string of 1,000 paper cranes. Cherry trees dot the school grounds, church grounds, and the museum itself.
The Herald and News, June 24, 1996
10 years ago
Bonanza Elementary School fourth-graders helped the staff from the Klamath Watershed Partnership plant willows as part of a bank stabilization project last week at Big Springs in Bonanza.
The Klamath Watershed Partnership received a grant through the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Boards’s small grant program to plant riparian vegetation to reduce bank erosion and improve the stability of the springs along the privately-owned island adjacent to Big Springs Park.
“The island is home to the majority of springs within the Big Springs complex,” said Nathan Jackson, the Partnership’s executive director. “This complex supplies groundwater to the Lost River and the erosion is cutting into the island and wiping out the structure of the bubbling springs.” Rooted plants were donated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Klamath Falls office.
The Herald and News, June 30, 2011