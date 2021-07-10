100 years ago
The vicinity of Ninth and Main Street yesterday afternoon was treated to a series of sharp explosions three distinct times and all investigations failed to reveal the cause of the disturbance—until Guy Garrett was caught in the act of sneaking up to his Ford coupe which was parked in front of the Central Hotel.
According to eye witnesses, while Garrett was near his machine, the left front tire blew out during the heat of the day. Repairing this, Garrett drove up again to the hotel and parked again. Just as he started to enter the hotel, bang—again the same tire blew up.
Once more the machine was taken to a garage for repairs and this time when Garrett went into the hotel, heard a loud pop outside and remarked,”I suppose that left front tire has again blown out!” It had—and Garrett simply left it blown out. Garrett remarks that the old legend, “Lightning never strikes twice in the same place,” is all balderdash. “But,” he added, “what else could you expect of a Ford?”
The Evening Herald, July 16, 1921
50 years ago
The Veterans of World War I, District 7, met in Klamath Falls this past weekend to discuss veterans’ legislation and other business.
More the 120 veterans and several members of the auxiliary gathered for a meeting and luncheon hosted by Klamath Falls Barracks and Auxiliary No. 925 of the Veterans of World War I.
Representatives from Roseburg, Grants Pass, Medford, Ashland, South Umpqua, Rogue River, White City and Klamath Falls reported on local activities to aid sick and veterans’ widows. Among the dignitaries present were Commander Lawrence Bullard of Klamath Falls.
The Herald and News, July 13, 1971
25 years ago
Logging has occurred inside the Gearhart Mountain Wilderness on the Fremont National Forest in recent years due to an inaccurate survey of property boundaries, the Forest Service acknowledged Tuesday.
How many trees were harvested from wilderness lands has not been determined, but the shape of the area effected was estimated at nine acres.
Federal law prohibits major disturbance to natural resources inside wilderness areas. The 22,823 acres Gearhard Wilderness was established in 1964 and expanded in 1984.
Forest Service officials said the mistake occurred because loggers were going by old property boundaries established at a time when survey markers were “approximate.”
“An error was made 27 years ago,” said Nancy Rose, ranger on the Bly Ranger District. “Through research on the forest boundary, we found that the approximate corners had been established in the Gearhart Mountain Wilderness from a 1969 survey.”
Weyerhaeuser was not accused of any wrongdoing, since their crews were going by property lines they assumed to be accurate.
The Herald and News, July 10, 1996
10 years ago
A new mile-deep geothermal well—the deepest in the state—will help Oregon Institute of Technology become energy independent in the coming decade.
Two Klamath Falls biomass plants that would produce about 70 megawatts of energy a day are in the works, and a 26-megawatt biomass plant in Lakeview is already under construction.
Klamath Falls-based EcoSolar installed enough solar panels in 2010 to produce 111 megawatts of energy. The company plans to triple that amount in 2011.
Klamath Basin farmer Tracy Liskey has been using geothermal wells for years to heat greenhouses and tropical fish ponds, and is seeking a developer to convert his 199-degree geothermal water into electrical power.
Nationally know for our cattle, potatoes and shiitake mushrooms, the Basin’s geothermal energy is turning into a valuable resource.
The Klamath Basin benefits from sitting in the middle of a major north-south electrical line and natural gas pipeline. The powers grids that have here are attracting developers.
The Herald and News, July 10, 2011