100 years ago
There are 33 dogs in Klamath Falls.
Chief of Police Wilson says he knows there is that many because that is the total number of licenses applied for at noon today.
Just where the 749 are hiding probably will become known within a few days, he says, and it many become necessary to build an addition to the city animal pound. March 14, 1922
Now comes a candidate for the office of city dog catcher.
This is none other than Nick Carter, the smiling young man who accepts messages in the Western Union office, and who, as he counts the words, pretends not to notice when they contain a frantic appeal for funds.
The Western Union office force is authority for this statement. Members say Nick Carter’s platform is “16 to 1” catch at least one of every 16 dogs. Politically, he is dogmatic.
The Evening Herald, March 15, 1922
75 years ago
Eighty-five veterans of the last war, some still wearing a jacket, shirt or a pair of trousers issued to them while in the service, stepped to the platform in the Bureau of Reclamation hall this morning, laid a finger on a big map and as winners in the big Tulelake homestead drawing, became land owners.
All 86 of the winners were present in the jam-packed room but one, Leland L. Cheyne, who waived his right to a homestead in order that he might be eligible in the next government land lottery. He was No. 85.
As the men—and the one woman, Eleanor J. Bolesta—stepped from the crowd and selected their future home, there was applause and in some cases groans and rippling murmurs. To a layman, who looking only on the map and was unaware of the possibilities that lay in each individual unit, it was slightly confusing. Did the crowd response mean the winner had “picked a dud” or had he chose a mighty fine piece of land that at least 25 other veterans had their hearts set on.
Probably the greatest applause was accorded to Mrs. Bolesta, an ex-Wave, who was No. 51 on the list. She did not get the piece she would have selected first, but she got her sixth choice which is in the same neighborhood.
“We’re happy,” she said. Her young husband, a marine who saw service in Bougainville and Guam, was at her side. He used a cane for a leg wound received on Guam.
First up was Robert L. Smith, 34-year-old U.S. Army Air Corps mechanic who comes from Banks, Oregon. He has spent most of his life on a farm.
The No. 1 homesteader, who saw service in the India-Burma China Defense and Central Burma campaigns isn’t the only bachelor homesteader and has been besieged by letters from the Lonely Hearts Club and a couple of other matrimonial agencies.
The Herald and News, March 13, 1947
50 years ago
The Klamath County School Board set 5 p.m. April 4 in the courthouse for opening bids on the sale by the district of $1,500,000 worth of bonds Thursday night.
Funds from the bonds will be used for a number of projects, including conversion of Henley Junior High School into Henley High School and construction of a new gymnasium at Lost River Hight School.
Once Henley Junior High is converted into Henley High School, the existing high school will be used as a junior high.
The Herald and News, March 17, 1972
10 years ago
CHAMPS!
The excitement was building in the anxious crowd at the Creamery Brew Pub.
The Oregon Tech Hustlin’ Owls lead grew to 16 with just over one minute to play and cries of “We’ve got it” began to emerge.
Every eye was locked to the projector screen as the NAIA Division II men’s basketball game slowed to a crawl in the final minute, the referee whistle halting the progress at seemingly every possession.
When the final buzzer mercifully sounded, the bar erupted in cheers.
Patrons leapt to their feet, high-fiving friends and strangers as chants of “OIT, OIT” reverberated throughout the room.
The team, and coach Danny Miles, that have captured the hearts of the community were again national champions.
Such was the scene across town, From the raucous auditorium at the College Union on campus to the frenzied, crowd-packed around the bar at Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse.
At every location broadcasting the title game, fans expressed their excitement over the national exposure descending on their small town. “These guys are my heroes,” said long-time fan Dwight Worell. “To go through what they did with losing a teammate and still play well is amazing. This is the best I’ve seen an Owls team play together.”
The Herald and News, March 14, 2012