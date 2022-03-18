100 years ago
That coyotes of this section are afflicted with rabies became certain yesterday when a report was received by the farm bureau from Salem showing that a coyote killed by Fred C. Coleman at Swan Lake recently, after the animal attempted to enter the house, was diseased. The head of the coyote has been sent for examination.
E. H. Thomas, county agent, said numerous reports of rabies had been received, and that now when the stock is bunched the mad coyotes are more dangerous than during the later season. He said if ranchers make an effort to poison the beasts their depredations could be stamped out.
The Evening Herald, March 22, 1922
75 years ago
Gasoline prices generally were higher in Klamath Falls today, as other firms followed the lead of Standard of California.
The going price of well-known brands today was 25.8 cents for regular grade and 27.8 for ethyl. Before the raise the price was 25 and 27 on the two grades.
Furnace and fuel oils also went up, the usual boost be .07 cents. Kerosene and other petroleum products were higher.
Standard started the price jump yesterday. Standard’s action drew a hot statement from Governor Earl Warren of California who called it a “plain steal and an insolent disregard for the welfare of the people.”
There is no official concerted protest locally on the gas price rise, But one man connected with an oil company remarked that he felt the upward trend was “going too far.”
The Herald and News, March 20, 1947
50 years ago
Harold Williams has been named “Farmer of the Year for 1971” by the Langell Valley Soil Conservation Committee.
Williams came to Bonanza 15 yeas ago and operated 10,000 acres of deeded land on the home place. He has seeded over 2,000 acres of rangeland, constructed 42 water storage facilities (ponds and reservoirs) and brought an additional 435 acres under irrigation in addition to spraying 1,500 acres of brush land to improve native grass production. Many of the improvements are utilized by wildlife, including deer, as well as domestic livestock.
In addition to his deeded land, Williams runs cattle and sheep on leased range land. Thirty-five thousand acres are government owned. This year he leased the grazing rights on 150,000 acres of rangeland near Madras for winter range for sheep.
Rotation of grazing is practiced on all Williams rangeland.
Williams is a member and past president of the Oregon Sheep Producers Association, a member of the American Cattlemen’s Association and American Angus Association.
The Herald and News, March 21, 1972
10 years ago
The much-maligned 1000 block of Main Street is getting a facelift.
The Klamath Falls City Council on Monday approved a $100,000 purchase of buildings at 1022-1026 Main St., formerly Leo’s Camera Shop, and at 1012-1014 Main St., formerly The Mercury Bar and Antonio’s Cucina Italian Restaurant, on behalf of the Downtown Urban Renewal District.
“This purchase will help revitalize the 1000 block of Main Street,” said Klamath Falls planning manager Erik Nobel.
The area has been a concern for years.
The building at 1022-1026 will be demolished for a parking lot that will make downtown more accessible.
The parcels of property purchased by the city of Klamath Falls leaves the dilapidated Arcade Hotel as the lone remnant of a degraded block.
Building owner Daniel Ley on Monday told the Klamath Falls City Council about the difficulties he’s had repairing the facility.
Ley said he does what he can with the time and money he has, calling it “a slow renovation.”
The Herald and News, March 22, 2012