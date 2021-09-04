100 years ago
The “wildest hunt ever staged” for deer in Klamath County was put on this morning. It is said, by Max Weiss, W. L. Valentine, Fred M. Garich, and Roy Orem. It was a “wild hunt for safety” of the county road near the McCormack Ranch, it is added by the hunters, just at sunrise.
The story runs that the four nimrods left last night elated over the prospect of securing a fine buck which has been seen repeatedly near the ranch. Camp was struck in the McCormack barnyard and dreams had of an early morning start, the buck sprung, four cracks of the rifle, a mighty leap in the air by the deer, then the crumpling up of another noble animal. Each man dreamed that he would be the lucky man. Just at daybreak, as they were preparing to steal up on their prey, a lady, said to be Mrs. McCormack, appeared on the scene.
“Are you aware that you are on private property?” she inquired.
“Yes, lady but we want to get this deer which is here,” Max Weiss is alleged to have remarked.
“Get off the place at once—and don’t you dare shoot that deer—it’s our pet.”
Four nimrods, with shattered ideals and heavy hearts trekked meekly off the place, looking disgustedly and sheepishly at each other. It is said that each party blames the other for the “easy way to get a deer” plan.
The Evening Herald, September 1, 1921
50 years ago
Farmyard junk, once relegated to the scrap heap, is becoming fashionable for yard, garden and home décor.
Avid collector tours scour weed-ridden fence corners, the deep, dark regions of old barns, rock-strewn gullies, sagebrush flats, isolated ditch banks and beneath forest trees where man has left his outmoded, unwanted castoffs to turn into rubble.
Found, they are prize specimens to add interest to surroundings.
The hunt becomes hectic as these antiques that once served a nobler purpose disappear from the farm scene.
Fortunate is the searcher who carries away a “gift” from a ranch, logging camp or smaller acreage where the owner says “take it” and no money changes hands.
But, not surprisingly, some farmers have discovered that “a common old wagon wheel”, only appearing as a picture in a periodical in the cities, will bring upwards of $75.
It could be, that half a century from now, a D-4 cat or an automatic hay baler may turn up ‘midst the roses of a Klamath Country garden.
The Herald and News, September 7, 1971
25 years ago
A rollover accident early on Highway 97 this morning was a garlic lover’s dream come true, but had police officers holding their noses.
A tractor trailer spilled its load of garlic when the trailer went into a ditch and flipped on southbound Highway 97 about five miles south of Klamath Falls.
The wreck smeared garlic across about 75 yards of highway, according to a witness.
The Oregon State Police identified the driver of the 1992 Freightliner as Robert Hams, 55 of Clarksburg, Calif.
Hams was not injured in the accident. The odor of garlic permeated the area, prompting an officer who responded to the accident to volunteer his squad car for patrol duty in Transylvania.
The Herald and News, September 2, 1996
10 years ago
The Baldwin Hotel Museum was vandalized this week, the fourth incident since last summer, museum officials said Wednesday.
Museum volunteers found one of the large glass windows of the building’s lobby damaged from a bullet or similar projectile. The damage led to a crack that grew throughout the day and warranted the glass panel’s immediate replacement, said Todd Kepple, Klamath County Museum Director.
It will coast at least $300 to replace the window and apply a new ultraviolet coating to the glass, Kepple said. Recently the museum used donations to replace a similarly damaged window.
Det. Cpl. Morrie Smith said a BB or pellet gun caused the damage.
Last summer, someone threw rocks through a second-floor window of the building, breaking donated artifacts and other items. Another window was broken weeks later.
Someone attempted to break into the museum in April. Alarms scared off the intruder and volunteers arrived to find a mink coat that was inside the door on the ground outside.
There are no suspects in the case. Smith said the damage likely was caused by someone driving or walking by.
The Herald and News, September 1, 2011