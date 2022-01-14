100 years ago
Fifty-eight minutes from Ashland to the top of Greene Springs Mountain, and four hours and twenty-five minutes from Ashland to Klamath Falls was the winter road record established yesterday by Ed Dunham who drove a new Studebaker Special “Six” from Portland for delivery to Gus Melhase. Dunham was accompanied from Roseburg by Captain Calkins, the veteran Klamath Lake boatman.
Dunham reported the worst section of road was between Keno and this city. He left Portland Sunday and drove through without trouble of any kind, the big special being equal to any hill or mud hole.
The Evening Herald, January 17, 1922
50 years ago
A group of Oregon State University researches is engaged in what might be called “fortune telling” about the life expectancy of lakes.
Even without man’s help, lakes go through an aging process and eventually “die.” This occurs when the lakes become so heavily loaded with nutrients that algae is about the only life form that can exist.
Klamath Lake is an example of a very old, eutrophic lake, while Crater Lake, which is only about 8,000 years old, is a relative youngster.
This aging process occurs naturally as rain leeches chemicals from surround area and streams wash additional materials into the lakes. The process can be greatly accelerated by man’s activities such as dumping sewage into the water or building roads that affect drainage into the lake.
The work of Dr. John R. Donaldson and others aims at developing a technique for measuring how far along a lake is in the aging process and predictions of future influences will accelerate or retard the process.
This predictive ability will be useful in determining what should or should not be done in the area of any particular lake.
Donaldson cites Odell Lake as one where the aging process has been speeded up on recent years. People have been using Odell for some 50 years but it is the last 10-20 years that use has greatly increased and there have been major changes in the past four years. Donaldson says the lake in the past would never “bloom”—turn green because of the algae content—but now this happens.
The Herald and News, January 17, 1972
25 years ago
A 15-year-old Sprague River boy was critically injured Monday afternoon when the sled he was riding left the roadway and struck a tree.
Johnny Atchley and two other Sprague River boys were being towed on a saucer-type sled behind a pickup truck when the accident occurred, according to reporters by Klamath County Sheriff’s deputies.
Atchley was transported to Merle West Medical Center for face and head injuries. He is listed in critical condition this morning.
The two other boys, Alex Tsarnas, 11, and Jim Aiken, also 11, were treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released.
The boys were sledding on a snow covered dirt and gravel Forest Service Road near Sprague River.
...
A 15-year-old Sprague River boy who was injured in a sledding accident last week died Sunday morning.
Johnny Atchley was admitted after the sled he was riding went off the road and struck a tree.
The Herald and News, January 21 and 28, 1997
10 years ago
Klamath Falls manufacturer Aqua Glass will close its doors in March, costing 51 employees their jobs.
Employees were notified of the pending closure Monday by officials from Masco Corp, the Michigan based company that owns Aqua Glass.
The economic conditions facing the manufacturing industry for the last three to five years were the main driver of the closure, Kathleen Vokes, Aqua Glass, Masco Corp spokesman said, adding the plant closure would be finalized by the end of March.
The Herald and News, January 18, 2012