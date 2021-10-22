100 years ago
The shrill whistle heard this morning coming from the railroad yards proved upon investigation to be the dying moans of one of the big Mallet type engines who was due for boiler repairs today. Railroad officials said that after all the steam has been drawn off the boiler and the safety valve raised, a Mallet type engine always starting “moaning” as it cools off and a peculiar shrill sound somewhat like a whistling emanates from the engine vents.
Many ex-railroad people in the city on first hearing the continued whistling thought that the call for a wrecking crew was being put out by the yardmaster but when the sound continued, many presumed that the whistle cord had become fast, or that engine was being prepared for repairs.
— The Evening Herald, October 25, 1921
50 years ago
As a wreath was put on the Veterans’ Memorial, American Legion members set off 11 charges of dynamite (!) on the hill above the Link River Bridge to signify the 11th month, 11 day and 11 hour the Armistice was signed, ending World War I. Celebrations today include a chili feed at the VFW and a venison feed at the American Legion Club.
— The Herald and News, October 24, 1971
25 years ago
The opening of Craft World in the Klamath Mall signals a new beginning for the shopping mall but it will take an even larger tenant to trigger an overhaul.
But city officials say the mall needs fixing—now.
The mall’s majority owner, Paul Manza, said he’s poised to give the mall a facelift, but wants to sign an anchor tenant—typically a major department store—first.
On October 15, Rick Bowman, code enforcement officer for the city of Klamath Falls, wrote Manza demanding he file a roof rehabilitation plan within a month.
Failing that, Bowman, said the city could close the mall in the name of public safety.
Bowman previously filed abatement proceedings against the mall because of concerns about when a section of roof collapsed over the Pennys store in early February.
The roof collapsed because of a construction fault. Engineers for both the city and the owner concurred that it can support 12 to 14 pounds per square foot. The current building code calls for 30 pounds per square foot. A building is considered hazardous if it falls below two-thirds of the current code, or 20 pounds per square feet.
Manza proposes an aggressive snow-removal program to ensure public safety.
Bowman said that may not be enough.
— The Herald and News, October 31, 1996
10 years ago
Catastrophic fires in forests devastated by mountain pine beetles in Klamath and Lake counties are inevitable, industry officials say, unless the Forest Service accelerates efforts to remove the bug-kill trees.
The Oregon Board of Forestry toured the area last month, and industry groups have asked the board and Gov. John Kitzhaber to intervene with federal agencies.
The pine beetle infestation has spread over and estimated 500,000 acres of the Fremont-Winema National Forest and private timberlands in Lake and Klamath counties, according to Forest Service estimates. The infestation turns trees’ needles a trademark red shade.
Public and private land managers fear conditions are ripe for uncontrollable fires.
“It just takes your breath away,” said Paul Harland, Collins Companies Vice President, of the scope of the beetle kill.
Harland, who is based in Lakeview, thinks the biggest fire risks will happen in future years as new trees grow about the fallen trees.
“We need to figure out what we should do now,” he said, noting the Forest Service moves slower than private industry. “Their ability to react and move quickly is not very good.”
Tom Partin, president of the American Forest Resource Council, agreed.
We’re pretty disappointed the Forest Service hasn’t been willing to take a more aggressive approach,” he said.
— The Herald and News, October 25, 2011