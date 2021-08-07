100 years ago
With both combatants in deadly earnest and an excited audience, consisting of the ladies of his family looking on, O.D. Burke, local banker, and enraged rattlesnake waged a wicked war on the Topsy Grade Wednesday evening. The banker, armed with a trusty club, launched a heavy offensive, but his opponent was no mean strategist and from an entrenched position beneath a log defied the onslaught of blows. The snake’s dugout was well protected by the growth of brush, but by agile maneuvering the attacker managed to land some telling thrusts. Finally the snake managed to retreat in a hollow at the base of the log from which his enemy could not dislodge him, much to his regret.
The Evening Herald, August 5, 1921
50 years ago
The project to remove thousands of dead fished washing up along Moore Park Marina this past week was provided a major assist today by members of the 163rd Air National Guard, Ontario, Calif. which arrived at Kingsley Field during the weekend for two weeks of training.
Many of the dead specimens floated south near the outlet of Upper Klamath Lake, where they became lodged among rocks along the shoreline. The Herald and News, August 2, 1971
An estimated crowd of 5000 people lined the Moore Park Marina Sunday to watch skiing and boat racing activities of the Nine Annual Klamath Basin Water Festival. Local boat pilots Bud Brown and Bob Harris won $50 and $75 respectively in the “eliminator” races. Cliff Phillips of Eastside capture the Klamath Cup for the second time in the last two years.
“The Klamath Falls Water Festival is the best boat race in the west,” Phillips said after receiving his trophy from Festival Queen Denise Kidd.
The Helldriver trophy, one given to a pilot who has unusual bad luck, went to David Knoles, Coos Bay. Knowles was in a sideswipe collision.
The Herald and News, August 3, 1971
25 years ago
They began in the punishing heat and humidity of a Georgia morning, continued through occasional afternoon showers and ending an exhausting 13 hours later.
When the decathletes were done Wednesday, Dan O’Brian, a Henley High School graduate, was halfway to the gold medal he never got a chance to win Barcelona.
O’Brian won his heat in the day’s first event, the 100 meter run, and did the same thing in the last one, the 400.
He left the track and headed directly to receive intravenous fluids to combat dehydration.
Heading into the second day of competition—usually O’Brains weakest—he was in first place with 4,592 points, 124 ahead of Frank Busemann of Germany.
“I’m only a couple of points lower than the Olympic trials, and I was on a world-record pace there,” O’Brain said.
O’Brian won the gold medal the next day.
The Herald and News, August 2, 1996
10 years ago
Jeld-Wen has agreed to relinquish majority corporate control pending closure of a deal with a Canada-based asset management company.
One Corp. will invest $864 million in the Klamath Falls-based window and door manufacturer, including $675 million toward convertible preferred stock—equal to about 58 percent ownership of the company.
Onex Corp had announced in May it would invest $675 million to purchase a 39 percent ownership in Jeld-Wen.
Jeld-Wen spokesperson Teri Cline said none of the company’s roughly 200 employees in Klamath Falls will be laid off as a result of the manufacturer’s deal with Canada-based Onex Corp.
The Herald and News, August 2, 2011