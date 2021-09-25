100 years ago
Monday night during the meeting of the council, Keith Ambrose, who was in charge of the police station during the absence of Police Chief Wilson, heard unusual merriment and noise originating in the cell rooms of the jail and investigated the cause. At the time Ambrose remarked that when every devilment was afoot among the prisoners noise was made to drown out sawing and other racket attendant to a probable escape. A complete survey of the outside was made several times that evening but each time no person was found loitering near the building. Within the past two days a prisoner charged with moonshining had had an unusual number of visitors. The job of breaking jail was done last night entirely from the outside. The officers are mystified that any person could be so bold as to work openly in the front entrance in the basement. Entrance was effected stealthily, officials say.
The sheriff’s officers say that an automobile was provided by the outside parties who assisted the prisons for the men disappeared completely except for two men reported headed for Weed.
Local humorists have made much capital out of the outbreak last night and comment facetiously that as Klamath County has a surplus of courthouses, at least one of the three should have a jail strong enough to hold the criminal element. Sept. 22.
The watchfulness of Keith Ambrose, acting chief of police, yesterday afternoon prevented the county prisoners, confined in the police station, from breaking jail again after the bolts on the door in the front entrance had been sawed almost in two.
An inspection was made and the front door had a slight sag. A jerk on it brought it crashing to the floor. Sept. 28
The Evening Herald, September 22 and 28, 1921
50 years ago
Thirteen more young men will probably be drafted by Selective Service Board No. 18 in Klamath Falls during the remainder of this year.
That is what Col. Leonard Hicks, state Selective Service director, told the Herald and News when he was contacted in Salem today.
Passage of the draft laws by Congress this week has restored the Selective Service Administration’s authority to draft and Col. Hicks estimates that Uncle Sam’s finger will point at about 250,000 young men across the nation, including some 250 in Oregon.
Hicks estimated that this will mean all eligible young men with draft lottery numbers up to 140 will be called.
The Herald and News, September 23, 1971
25 years ago
New York, Los Angeles—and Klamath Falls.
A large local audience virtually packed the Pelican Cinema Saturday to watch the premiere of “Surviving Picasso,” the latest film from the 1946 Klamath Union High School graduate James Ivory.
Nominated for three Academy Awards for past movies “Room with A View,” “Howard’s End” and “Remains of the Day,” Ivory missed the world premieres in New York and Los Angeles Friday to be in Klamath Falls for his 50-year KU reunion.
“This is a sight I really like to see, a full theater,” said Ivory, 68, who lives in New York, told an audience that featured former classmates at the special screening.
“Surviving Picasso”, which received a highly favorable review from the New York Times, is the story of Pablo Picasso between 1943 and the 1950s.
The film starts Anthony Hopkins and Natasha McElhone.
The Herald and News, September 22, 1996
10 years ago
Better ways to promote Klamath County lodgings—hotels, motels, resorts and bed and breakfasts—will be among the topics discussed at Discover Klamath’s second annual Stakeholders Event.
Klamath county has about 120 lodgings from Klamath Falls to Crescent Lake, Chemult and Gilchrist.
The county’s lodging facilities collect a 9 percent room tax from patrons. Of the 9 percent, 1 percent goes to Travel Oregon, a statewide travel agency while the remaining 8 percent remains in the county.
The Klamath County Fairgrounds receives the bulk of the county funds, 40 percent or about $1.3 million. Discover Klamath and the Klamath Falls Airport each receive 20 percent or about $260,000 each.
Another 9 percent is used for grant programs, the Klamath County Museums receive 6 percent and the remaining 4 percent goes to other outlets.
The Herald and News, September 22, 2011