100 years ago
Tom Moore complained to Chief Wilson yesterday that some “low life dirty dog stole all my grub” last night from his automobile back of the old Klamath Creamery near Seventh and Main Street while he was transacting other business and that as a result he was without groceries for his ranch.
Chief Wilson directed that a search be made for the missing groceries, but after searching half the night the officers were compelled to give up the hunt. The Chief told Moore the best thing to do under the circumstances if he wanted to eat was to buy more groceries. He said that search would be kept up and, if possible, the thief or thieves apprehended.
The Evening Herald, December 16, 1921
50 years ago
Dismantling of the $2.5 million dredge used this past year to deepen the channel of the Klamath River between Lake Ewauna and Keno has been completed and the sections are being shipped to Pittsburg, Calif. One of the hull’s three sections, each 69 feet long and weighing 800,000 pounds, was loaded on the a railroad flat car Thursday at Klamath Falls, while smaller parts of the rig have been packed and shipped from Keno. The channel deepening is believed to be the largest flood control project ever undertaken in Oregon. The equipment, owned and operated by Western Pacific Dredging Co., exhumed close to five million cubic yards of material from the river bottom since the operation started. Pacific Power & Light Co. has financed the river dredging work. Representatives of the firm said the remaining parts of the floating dredge will be shipped in about one week.
The Herald and News, December 12, 1971
25 years ago
Thousands of logs being stored in the Klamath River by Columbia Plywood could have a serious impact on water quality, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality believes.
Then, again, maybe not.
There’s not enough information to form any solid conclusions at this point, said Bruce Hammon, a DEQ analyst assigned to guide a massive clean-up effort in the river.
But there’s enough doubt to look into the matter, he said.
“We think there’s definitely an impact, and that there is grounds for a discussion on how to do thing better,” Hammon said Monday.
Hammon is working with an advisory committee of local citizens to decide what limits should be placed on commercial and municipal discharges of pollution to the river.
Improving water quality in the 20-mile stretch of the Klamath River between Klamath Falls and Keno is likely to cost local businesses and homeowners millions of dollars in the form of higher sewer bills someday.
In the meantime, the state is looking at other factors that causes the river to be too warm, too alkaline, too polluted or too low in dissolved oxygen to meet water quality standards.
Agricultural practices, storm water runoff and discharges from wood products factories are among suspects for causing the Klamath River’s murky condition.
The Herald and News, December 17, 1996
10 years ago
Squeaking shoes and the thud of a bouncing basketball often heard on Danny Miles Court at Oregon Institute of Technology.
Monday, those sounds were replaced by pounding hammers and nail guns.
Workers from Bogatay Construction, Quality Electric and Basin Telecom worked along side volunteers from the OIT baseball team to prepare for the new $150,000 court that will be installed beginning this weekend. It will be the first new floor at Oregon Tech in 43 years.
The old floor has been the site of some of OIT’s biggest victories in the 41-plus-year career of Miles. His 949 career wins is the fourth highest at any college level, and second best among four-year men’s college coaches.
The Herald and News, December 16, 2011