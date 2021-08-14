100 years ago
A disastrous fire occurred at Merrill yesterday morning, destroying half a dozen Main Street buildings, including the city hall and fire house, and partly destroying the post office building. The contents of the post office were saved.
The fire was discovered about 4 o’clock yesterday morning and apparently started in the kitchen of Joe Dewey’s confectionery. One theory as to cause is that a lighted cigarette was thrown carelessly into rubbish.
The building occupied by Dewey’s pool and confectionery, First State and Savings Bank, just rented to Billy McGuire as a pharmacy, Wright’s confectionery, Offield and Ratliffe’s Meat Market, Murray’s barber shop, the city hall and fire house, were swept clean. Contents of the barber shop were saved. The fire was stopped at the Riverside Hotel.
Joe Dewey was struck on the head by a falling porch beam and badly gashed when he tried to enter his store to save some of the stock.
This is Merrill’s second large fire in two years, a conflagration about a year ago wiped out a block.
Had the fire had a few minutes further headway, the fire station would have been gone and the hose with it. In that event, fire might have wiped out the greatest part of the town.
The Evening Herald, August 15, 1921
50 years ago
After five years of planning and 300 man hours of labor, “Little Crummy,” the yellow Weyerhaeuser Co. caboose, is sitting on 30 feet of track in the outdoor exhibit area of the Klamath County Museum.
The caboose, abandoned in 1965 by Weyerhaeuser crews on the Sycan siding, was brought to the attention of museum curator Bill Burk shortly thereafter.
First action taken was the delivering of the caboose from the siding to the car barn for restoration. The flat car used for transporting the vehicle was supplied by the OC&E railroad. Restoration was by Weyerhaeuser Co.
Burlington Northern Railroad laid 30 feet of track at the museum to enable Francis Brown and Son, Inc., donators of a crane service, to place the caboose in the outdoor exhibit area.
The Herald and News, August 11, 1971
25 years ago
Lightning strikes numbering in the thousands Tuesday night sent firefighters throughout the Oregon scrambling to snuff nearly 80 spot fires before they could spread.
In most cases the crews were successful, but a few fires escaped the initial attack. One grew to about 320 acres on the Fremont National Forest near Silver Lake.
Another fire that may have been human-caused burned 30 acres and threatened at least three homes along Lower Klamath Lake Road about 10 miles south of Klamath Falls. Residents used garden hoses to protect their homes until firefighters arrived. The flames advanced within a few feet of three houses.
The Herald and News, August 14, 1996
10 years ago
Ten years ago, Gov. John Kitzhaber came to Klamath Falls in the midst of a tense water crisis.
He was received by around 5,000 angry residents a week after the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said Klamath Basin irrigators would not receive any water for livestock or crops in order to help endangered fish survive the drought.
“The Fairground Incident, is that what you guys call it now?” Kitzhaber said after participants in a Herald and News editorial board round table brought up his last visit. “I remember my (Oregon State Police) trooper told me to put on a Kevlar (bullet-proof) vest.”
On Thursday, Kitzhaber returned to Klamath Falls to usher in renewable energy projects at local schools and listen to community leaders’ concerned about state issues that trickle down to the local level.
Since the visit in April of 2001, “things look bleak on the federal level” Kitzhaber said, citing a national debt problem that Congress can’t seem to solve. “I’m much more optimistic about the future of the Klamath Basin.”
During a 30-minute round table at the Herald and News, Kitzhaber listened to concerns and answered questions from local community leaders.
The Herald and News, August 19, 2011