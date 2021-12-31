100 years ago
“Hello, is this the plumber?”
“Naw, the plumber’s out on a job.”
“Oh, dear—what shall I do? The water pipes are frozen and one them has burst and my husband had to go down town for breakfast and —.”
“Ah, melt snow, ma’am; the plumber’ll be around the first of the week if he ain’t too busy.”
This conversation reported to have taken place this morning as the result of W.G. Mercury having roosted on the zero mark. Underwood’s Tycos recording thermometer recording zero at 7 a.m., the lowest this winter. At 9 a.m. it recorded 10 degrees above zero.
The Evening Herald, January 7, 1921
50 years ago
A series of near-accidents west of Keno, all of which could have proved fatal to snowmobile operators, has been reported by Weyerhaeuser Co. truck drivers within the past week.
According to Bernard Agrons, Weyerhaeuser timberlands manager, weekday snowmobile activity on the company’s 100 Line truck road is presenting a serious hazard to recreation and its truck drivers alike on the heavily used road.
Agrons said that a number of incidents in which trucks have suddenly encountered snowmobiles on curves or areas of limited visibility have been reported both by Weyerhaeuser drivers and contract truckers in the area. The danger to small vehicles in colliding with a loaded truck is obvious, he said.
“In the interest of safety for recreationists and our employees alike, use of the road during the week must be limited to truck traffic only,” Agrons said.
He added that free public access to company lands for recreation has long been Weyerhaeuser policy and the company’s 100 Line is open for public enjoyment during weekends when there is no hauling activity.
The Herald and News, January 5, 1972
25 years ago
It wasn’t the sort of New Year’s Eve celebration they expected but people around the Klamath Basin stayed up well into the early morning hours combating problems created by flooding and high winds.
High winds in downtown Klamath Falls caused the wooden tower of the Ross Ragland Theater to sway enough that Rick Bowman, Klamath Falls public safety officer, ordered the area downwind of the facility to be cleared Tuesday afternoon. Seventh Street in front of the theater remained closed today.
The tower is fastened to the building with metal plates and screws, but they are rusting, according to an engineering inspection.
The upper tower could be seen swaying in the wind Tuesday and at one point twisting in the high gusts.
In northern Klamath County, weather spotters reported flooding upstream from Chiloquin. The Sprague River remains extremely high.
Weather forecasts this morning predicted the heavy rains that fell early today will turn to showers. A total of .71 of an inch fell in Klamath Falls overnight.
Winds were decreasing today at the Klamath Falls Airport after peaking at about 50 mph.
Rick Redburn, who stayed at the Keno surveillance radar tower on Hamaker Mountain, said winds there gusted to 60 mph. Redburn said the winds were strong enough that it “felt like sleeping in a Jello bowl.”
The Herald and News, January 1, 1997
10 years ago
Lone Pine, a longtime landmark on top of Hogback Mountain on the eastern edge of Klamath Falls has fallen.
The Ponderosa pine, which has been dead since 2008, was discovered fallen Friday, said Todd Kepple, Director of Klamath County Museums. High winds blowing in the area for the past two days are believed to have done the tree in, though Kepple said the exact causes and time of the tree’s felling are unknown.
The tree survived fire, weather and humanity for decades and was a destination for people hiking to the 6,200 foot summit of Hogback.
Lone Pine was one of several trees in a stand that was on the mountain’s ridge. A fire destroyed all but Lone Pine in the 1930s and the tree remained isolated near the mountain’s group every since.
Along with surviving nature, the tree also had to deal with people intent on its destruction. Kepple said Lone Pine had a large gash in one side, caused by someone trying to cut through the four-foot girth.
It’s unknown what actually killed the tree. Kepple said it could have been vandalism but a number of natural causes such as disease or succumbing to damage caused by countless fires over the years could have been the culprit.
The Herald and News, January 1, 2012