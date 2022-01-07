100 years ago
Burglars entered the Oregon Harness Company’s store, Seventh and Klamath, between 6 o’clock and 9 o’clock last night, and removed goods valued by A. F. Salficky, one of the owners, at approximately $300.
Entrance was gained by throwing a stick of stove wood through the transom over the rear door on Klamath Avenue, then climbing through the transom and unlocking the door from the inside. Just why this laborious method was chosen rather then to remove a pane of glass from the door was not apparent, and led to the belief that the work was that of amateurs.
The robbery was discovered about 9 o’clock, when Salficky returned to the store, which was closed at 6 o’clock. Discovering a large amount of goods to be missing, he at once notified the police and sheriff’s office.
Goods declared missing included four pairs of long, black hair chaps, two pairs of white hair chaps, one carbine gun, three pairs of purtees and seven pairs of silver spurs marked M.M., five pairs of bridle bits, five pairs of short, black gloves, and one plush robe.
No arrests have been made by this afternoon.
The Evening Herald, January 13, 1922
50 years ago
Institutions in the State System of Higher Education will eliminate 179 academic positions and 67 classified positions for the school year beginning next fall, Chancellor Roy E. Lieuallen said Friday.
But Oregon Technical Institute will have an increase of six academic positions and a reduction of three classified positions. Lieuallen said OTI will gain faculty members because of sharply increased enrollment.
Because of reduced budgets resulting from lower enrollments and refusal of the legislature to permit increased tuitions the state system was faced with cutting $4 million from the 1972-73 expenditures.
The Herald and News, January 9, 1972
25 years ago
In Klamath County, 35 families have been forced from their homes due to major damage from floods this past week.
Of the 49 homes damaged in the country, two mobile homes were destroyed, 17 others sustained major damage and five sustained minor damage. In addition, 16 single-family homes sustained major damage and nine minor damage, according to the American Red Cross.
A home with major damage is defined by a structure that can be repaired, but the family cannot live there until repairs are finished.
Currently, the Red Cross is focusing on providing emergency services for families—food, clothing and shelter.
The Herald and News, January 9, 1997
10 years ago
One of the Klamath County Museum’s newest acquisitions still baffles its staff.
It’s a Remington Rolling Block rifle with a wooden exterior, covered in marks and scratches that suggest it dates back more than 100 years.
Of most interest to museum manager Todd Kepple is an etching near the rifle’s shoulder stock. It reads “Klamath Indian Reservation.”
“We don’t know much about this gun, or how it was used,” Kepple said, adding he couldn’t even provide a ballpark guess of its age.
But it did make its way into the hands of retired Grants Pass rifle enthusiast, Tony Heitz. And Heitz believes he knows its age.
“It would be from the 1880s, maybe the 1890s,” Heitz said.
Heitz bought the rifle from a dealer in New York in the early 1990s.
His intention was to strip the rifle and use it parts, potentially in other rifles that needed fixing. But when he spotted the faded Klamath Indian Reservation mark, he know he had an artifact on his hands.
“I said, ‘I can’t ruin a historic gun,’” Heitz recalled.
So he drove to Klamath County Museum and showed the rifle to Kepple, offering to give it to the museum on a long-term loan.
Heitz knew the approximate date because of its model, and the fact that its a black powder model of the Remington Rolling Block brand. The company switched from black powder to smokeless powder in 1897.
And the date is consistent with the time period in which Klamath Indian Tribal Police Force members used the guns to enforce laws.
“We presumed this gun was used for the law enforcement patrols on this reserve,” said Kepple.
The Herald and News, January 13, 2012