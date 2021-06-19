100 years ago
Two shots were fired at Louis Boldischar, Malin bank cashier, during an altercation yesterday afternoon, according to a report reaching this city. The man who fired the shots is said to be A.W. Finch, carpenter. Report says the men quarreled in the bank and Finch pulled a gun, endeavoring to strike Boldischar. The latter ran from the building. Finch pursued, firing twice but neither shot took effect and Boldischar turned a corner and escaped.
Finch got in his car and left town after the shooting.
Sheriff Low said this afternoon he received a letter from Boldischar asking for the arrest of Finch, on the grounds that Finch had fired two shots at him. No warrant had been placed in his hands for service yet said the sheriff, but Boldischar had visited the district attorney today.
The Evening Herald, June 22, 1921
50 years ago
Klamath Falls has an area along the Link River which is a veritable winged paradise.
Birds by the thousands inhabit the area, perching in the dense thicks of willows, wild roses, and nettles.
They roost in the trees, along the river bank and on greying snags.
Bird lovers find the area one of the best in the Basin for observing and counting bird life, and over the years have urged that the area be opened for nature hikes.
Pacific Power & Light Co., which owns the narrow strip on both side of the river from Fremont Bridge to the power house has agreed, and work will begin hopefully next month to establish a parking area off the highway near the bridge. The maintenance road along the river bank will be available for hikers.
The area had been barred to the public because of concern for the bird life and partly out of concern of the potential damage to the area by irresponsible visitors. Pacific Power emphasized the Link River Area is an ecological phenomena. Here is a wildlife refuge with the city limits.
The Herald and News, June 25, 1971
25 years ago
John Bellon remembers spending lazy summer days romping as a kid, playing in city parks in Klamath Falls, strolling through the zoo at Moore Park or playing ball at Kiwanis Park in the Mills Addition.
Now, as the new parks foreman for the city, he returns as manager of the parks where he grew up.
Bellon began work last week overseeing the park system and is developing a priority list for improving and enhancing each of the 20 parks in the city.
He will also double as an urban forester for the city, something Klamath Falls has never had. In that position Bellon will work with city crews to maintain existing trees, plant new trees and assist residents with tree problems along city streets.
“I feel like I’ve got the best job in town,” Bellon said Friday. “I like working with people, and I like working with horticulture and arboriculture.”
Bellon grew up in Klamath Falls and graduated from Klamath Union High School. He obtained certification in landscape development form Lane Community College and has pursued a career in landscapes and tree maintenance.
He plans to begin work soon on developing a master plan for managing the park system.
The Herald and News, J une 23, 1996
10 years ago
The historic Dairy Bridge east of Klamath Falls is no more.
The bridge, built in 1936 on Highway 140 to cross the former OC&E Railroad line, came tumbling down Monday and Tuesday.
It’s demolition is part of a $1.9 million bridge replacement project by the Oregon Department of Transportation. Construction of a wider and safer bridge is scheduled sometime this fall.
“It was pretty much worn out,” Steve Armstrong, a senior ODOT project inspector, said as a pair of excavators from Staton Company of Eugene, tore the bridge apart.
Armstrong said the bridge, built to last 50 years, was showing its age.
Robert Tofell, 71, who was born and raised in the Dairy area, said visual evidence of the bridge’s age was evident. As a boy and young man, remembers the bridge as a popular hangout. “I can remember when the steam engines went through it.”
The Herald and News, June 22, 2011