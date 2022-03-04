100 years ago
William Cone and Ralph L. Morrow at Third and Main shortly before noon today staged a spirited battle said to have been caused through Cone asking for the return of $3 which he said he had loaned to Morrow some time previous. Words led to blows, much to the evident delight of an interested crowd of spectators, hostilities ceasing only when the two were arrested and brought before Police Judge Leavitt.
When the men said they had no money to pay a fine, Judge Leavitt released them upon their promise to not renew hostilities. He advised them to go outside of the city limits hereafter to settle their difficulties, but warned them their appearance in courts would be followed by dire consequences.
— The Evening Herald, March 3, 1922
75 Years ago
Overshadowed by the Evans Apartment fire which took five lives, the month of February chalked up the tragic toll of 11 violent deaths in Klamath County, one of the worst records in many months.
Early on the morning of Sunday, February 16, the blaze took the lives of Mrs. William Lorenzen Mrs. Golda Harley, Mr. and Mrs. George Peaster, all tenants of the apartments, and Sydney Evans, owner of the building.
Death struck again the following Sunday, February 23 with the crash of the Republic Seabee, which carried Tex Rankin, famed stunt flier, Cy Wallan and Jack Elie, local automobile dealers, to their deaths.
Donald Gordon Roberts, 28, died of gunshot wounds inflicted by Deputy Sheriff Marion Barnes on Monday when Roberts’s attempted escape across the courthouse lawn just before his court trials for theft of a Bend-Portland freight truck.
On February 2, Dell George Smith, rodeo performer and special Indian officer at Beatty, took his own life.
The only traffic death in the month occurred on February 9, when Joseph Johnson, 26, of Chiloquin was struck by a car near Beatty. The fatality was the fourth since January 1, 1947.
— The Herald and News, March 3, 1947
50 years ago
A massive run-off of flood waters from Upper Klamath Lake caused Link River to return to a churning semblance of its old white-water days as “Klamath Falls” Saturday, but milder weather has returned to the Klamath Basin and most of the flood damage caused by the last week’s storm will be repaired this week.
Bill Schultz, district manager for Pacific Power & Light Co., told the Herald and News that floodgates on all the company’s dams along the Link River and Klamath River were open Saturday, with about six times the normal flow of water.
“We are running more water by the John C. Boyle Dam now than we did during the 1964 floods,” he added.
Everett Linville, general superintendent of the Klamath County Road Department, said Saturday that patching washed-out portions of the Malin Loop Road, Drews Road, River Road and other roads damaged by flooding will by completed by next week.
— The Herald and News, March 5, 1972
10 years ago
This year could be a good one for homebuyers.
Despite fewer listings and an increase in demand, the average price for a single-family home in Klamath County dropped to $89,000 compared with the $115,000 average for this time last year.
Debra Gisriel, president-elect of the Klamath County Association of Realtors said, “Activity is definitely increasing.”
While fewer home listings in January and February are normal, the lower sale price reflects increasing readiness for banks to short-sale houses, Gisriel said. A short sale allows lenders to sell a house for less than what owners owe on the mortgage.
The Klamath County Association of Realtors estimates as many as 190 single-family dwellings, or 30-40 percent of the house listings on the local market, are marked for short sale.
— The Herald and News, March 8, 2012