100 years ago
J. A. Thompson, rancher, had a leg and three ribs broken and an ankle dislocated in a runaway accident Thursday. He was loading hay from a stack into a wagon, when the horses became frightened and started running. They dashed into a barbed wire fence tipping the wagon over and throwing him out.
His fractured leg was so badly bruised that it swelled quickly and when Dr. Merryman arrived from Klamath Falls he was unable to set it. However he gave the patient all possible attention and eased his pain.
Lester Langor, Mr. Thompson’s brother-in-law, was in the wagon during the runaway, but escaped unhurt. The horses were badly cut by the barbed wire.
— The Evening Herald, October 29, 1921
50 years ago
Ninety old automobile bodies were picked up Tuesday and Wednesday as parts for countywide clean-up campaign, according to Dick Wright of the Klamath County Road Department.
The free pick-up of old car bodies continues today and Friday with a total of 175 expected to be stockpiled at the Merrill and Chiloquin dumps by the end of the week.
These car bodies will be crushed and processed for recycling as scrap metal.
The auto body pick-up is part of a county clean-up campaign for which $15,000 has been budgeted.
The county board of commissioners has urged citizens to cooperate in the voluntary clean-up effort rather than have the nuisance abatement ordinance employed to force removal of unsightly and hazardous debris.
— The Herald and News, October 28, 1971
25 years ago
One 32-cent stamp is not enough to mail an absentee ballot.
Roughly a third of registered voters in Klamath County are using absentee ballots—and the number is climbing.
If sufficient postage is not used by county voters mailing their absentee ballots, it will be costly to county government, said county clerk Bernetha Letsch said Wednesday.
Letsch said she has received hundreds of ballots with insufficient postage, but the county is paying the amount due and the ballots will be counted.
She said she is uncertain as to exactly how many ballots she has received, but urged those mailing absentee ballots to use at least 55 cents postage.
— The Herald and News, October 31, 1996
10 years ago
Around the American West, wildlife officials use a device colloquially known as a “Chuck Box.”
Developed by Klamath County Trapper Chuck Cleland, the “Chuck Box” remotely calls in predictors and other game. The box can be mounted to a tree and programmed to mimic wildlife calls at certain times of the day, allowing trappers to call predators to a trap without actually being there.
“It has really helped out department region wide,” said Mike Burrell, southwest Oregon district supervisor of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The “Chuck Box” is one of the reasons the USDA chose Cleland for it 2010 Bill Spalsbury Award. The awarded is given annually to a USDA Wildlife Services employee in the western U.S. Cleland was presented with the award last week in Klamath Falls.
Cleland works with local ranchers, trapping coyotes, mountain lions and other predators that kill livestock. He also traps animals that are encroaching on urban areas or otherwise threatening human health and safety.
“The average person has no idea what the trapper does, but for our agricultural community, he can be the difference between profit and loss,” said Klamath County Commissioner Cheryl Hukill.
Cleland began developing the “Chuck Box” about 10 years ago with his brother-in-law. It took years to perfect but is now used widely.
— The Herald and News, October 25, 2011