100 years ago
All records for the biggest fish ever taken with hook and line in the Upper Klamath Lake were shattered Saturday, when Dr. A. E. Sykes of Oakland, California, landed a monster rainbow trout of 23 1/2 pounds.
The fish was taken about 6 o’clock in the afternoon near Crystal Creek, in Pelican Bay. Dr. Sykes is one of guests at the Rocky Point Resort.
The mammoth rainbow was 36 inches long and 24 1/2 inches in girth. The captor plans to take his catch in ice to San Francisco where he will have it mounted and placed on exhibition in the windows of a leading sporting goods store.
Two fish previously taken from these waters in this vicinity closely approach the record-breaker land by Dr. Sykes. One captured in 1909 by Mrs. McKay weighed 22 1/2 pounds. The other, taken in 1914 by Billy Baldwin of Orville, weighted in even 22 pounds.
It is considered among anglers that the first prize in the Field and Street contest will come to Klamath County this year.
The Evening Herald, July 25, 1921
50 years ago
About 450 Southern Pacific Railroad employees in Klamath Falls were among the 1400 railroad workers in Oregon who walked off on strike at 6 a.m. Saturday.
Members on strike in Oregon were conductors, brakemen, switch men, and firemen.
SP spokesman in Klamath said through trains were being processed, but no new trains were expected to roll into the area.
Wood products firms in the area ship much of their products via SP and a lengthy strike could result in mills being closed and employees being out of a job.
The Herald and News, July 25, 1971
25 years ago
Conversion of Tulana Farms to a delta marsh at a cost of $12.8 million will be one of the largest wetland projects undertaken anywhere in the United States, Sen Mark Hatfield said today.
“This project is on the cutting edge of balancing Westland restoration, species protection and agricultural production,” Hatfield said.
“It has the support of the community, environmentalists, Indian tribes, farmers, industry and federal agencies. It is a model of cooperation and consensus at a time of polarization and acrimony that seems to dominate the environmental debate.”
The Nature Conservancy of Oregon on Friday completed purchase of the 4,800 acre ranch located at the mouth of the Williamson River on Upper Klamath Lake. The previous owner was Leonard Garrison of San Rafael, Calif.
PacifiCorp and the New Earth Co. also provided funds for acquisition of the ranch and will participate in the management of the wetland restoration.
The farm was reclaimed from natural marsh beginning in the 1920s.
Other groups that will participate in the marsh restoration project include the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Klamath Indian Tribes.
The project is expected to provide habitat for endangered Lost River and shortnose suckers.
The Herald and News, July 25, 1996
10 years ago
A Klamath Falls man was arrested for drunken driving and attempting to elude authorities early Sunday after a chase that resulted in an Oregon State Police trooper being bitten by a police dog, authorities said.
An OSP trouper attempted to stop the driver at South Sixth and Spring Streets, but the driver drove away with the trooper pursuing him.
The chase ended in the Harbor Isles neighborhood after officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department deployed spike strips, stopping the drunk driver. The driver then fled on foot. That led to OSP troopers, city police and deputies from Klamath County Sheriff’s office chasing him.
“Unfortunately, the OSP trooper was between the suspect and the dog,” said Lt. Mark Carlson with the city police.
The dog bit the trooper in the right arm. The troopers received stitches at Sky Lakes Medical Center.
The drunk driver was later arrested at his home on Hanks Street.
The Herald and News, July 26, 2011