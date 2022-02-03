100 years ago
Struck by an east-bound automobile driven by O.E. Hearst as he attempted to cross Main Street near Hale’s Market at 6 o’clock yesterday evening, S. W. Turner, 62, proprietor of the Turner Apartments, 812 Oak Street, died in the Warrent Hunt Hospital two hours later.
According to witnesses, Turner had just left the Lucas Furniture Store after making a purchase. In attempting to cross the street he stepped in front of a west-bound truck but failed to see the car approach from the other direction. Witnesses place no blame on Hearst, a Chiloquin stage driver, who was said not to have been driving at an excessive speed.
Hospital authorities said the death was due to a fractured skull.
Turner had been working at a Shippington box factory. He came from California about one year ago. There are no relatives here but it is believed a sister resides in Cedarville, Kansas and a daughter in Chico. There is believed to be a son whose address is unknown.
— The Evening Herald, February 8, 1922
50 years ago
Fremont School, 715 High Street, was sold to the First Baptist Church for $75,000 by the Klamath Falls Elementary School Board Monday night.
The $75,000 will be used by the school district to either advance the pay-off of the bond measure to construct the new Ponderosa Junior High School job or as a tax offset.
According to the Rev. A.W. Thomas, the former church building at 414 North Eighth Street was destroyed by fire last Sept 26.
The church received a $175,000 settlement on its insurance coverage of the destroyed church building. The total cost of the church to relocate at the school site could involve as much as $300,000.
The church has hired the Klamath Falls architectural firm of Howard and Starbuck and intends to do some new construction at the Fremont School site.
— The Herald and News, February 1, 1972
25 years ago
Roll on, Lost River, roll on. (Apologies to the late folk singing writer Woody Guthrie.)
It’s not quite on par with the Columbia River, but the Lost River is running unusually high this week as the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation releases water from two reservoirs in the watershed.
With above-average levels in Gerber Reservoir and Clear Lake and the bulk of the spring runoff yet to come, the Bureau of Reclamation is spilling water from both reservoirs to maintain them within flood-control guidelines.
The combined releases total about 800 cubic feet per second. At that rate, the volume of water flowing in the Lost River could cover 1,584 acres of land with a foot of water in 24 hours.
Residents of Bonanza area may have already noticed high water in the Lost River said Jim Bryant, chief of land and water operations for the Bureau’s Klamath Basin Area Office.
High flows will continue for about two weeks. The bureau on Tuesday began releasing 300 cubic feet per second from Gerber Reservoir, which filled to capacity and began spilling water over its dam last month.
— The Herald and News, February 7, 1997
10 years ago
Tony Tecumseh, founding and lead singer of the 1960s psychedelic band Afterglow died Sunday in Klamath Falls.
Tecumseh, a Modoc, was famous for leading Afterglow. Forty years ago they thought they failed and world said they didn’t.
Tecumseh wrote nine of the 11 songs on their album, but poor health prevented him from participating in the band’s reunion tours following the album re-release.
Last March, Tecumseh, a descendent of the Modoc War hero Winema, received the Native American Music Associations’s Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by City of Klamath Falls Mayor Todd Kellstrom.
“Not only was he a genuinely nice man, the fact was he was a forerunner in Native American involvement in rock and roll.”
Tony was certainly a pioneer and considering he wrote “Love” as early as 1963, he may well be the first Native American rock and roll composer ever.
— The Herald and News, February 2, 2012