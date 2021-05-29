100 years ago
Decoration Day in Klamath Falls was patriotically observed by the citizens and the members of the various military organizations of all the wars yesterday under very favorable conditions.
The procession formed on Main Street under the direction of Grand Marshal O.C. Applegate and his staff at 9:30 o’clock, the parade moved down Main Street and thence out towards the cemetery. At the bridge, the ritualistic ceremonies in honor of the departed naval heroes were faithfully carried out and at the entrance to the cemetery, the column reversed and permitted members of the G.A.R. to enter the grounds first.
Mayor Wiley addressed the assembled saying in part:
“While there is but a remnant of the Unions veterans of the Civil War here assembled, the spiritual presence of those who have gone beyond, as exemplified by this little monument here erected to their memory, makes an appeal to our imagination stronger than if they were here in the flesh, because of the deathless, patriotic services they rendered unto our country. Like Brutus, who dies with the name Caesar on his lips, we can say: “Veterans of the union Army, thou are still mighty.” You were the champions of humanity, and un-riveters of shackles upon these lands of ours.”
50 years ago
Electrical storms lashed Klamath Falls with lightning and torrential showers for four hours Thursday night, flooding streets in the downtown area, disrupting power services locally and in Merrill, Malin and Tulelake, and spawning two forest fires in the Klamath Forest Protective Association district.
The lightning strikes developed before lookouts had been assigned to staff watch towers in the Klamath Basin, and prompted KFPA to issue an appeal for cooperation from the public in reporting smoke observed on timber lands.
Two lightning-caused fires were reported today about 8 a.m., including one on the North Fork of the Sprague River and the other flaming in the crown of a fir tree on the west shore of Aspen Lake.
25 years ago
The voter was mostly a no show in last Tuesday’s election and that makes an even stronger case for the use of mail ballots. A rainy day in Oregon helped keep voter turnout down that wouldn’t have happen if if more people voted from their homes.
Fewer than 40 percent of the voters actually got to the polls.
It may not have been the most exciting election ever, but it did include a spirited race for Klamath Country sheriff locally, and statewide, two fairly high profile battles for the U.S. Senate nominations.
The race to replace Sen. Bob Packwood held by mail ballot in January attracted 63 percent response. The comparison is meaningful, but support for the mail ballot is based on far more than that.
Participation goes up when voters can mark their ballots in the comfort of their homes. It gives voters a chance to do a little research if they’re not sure of the candidates and issues.
It significantly reduces the chance of someone trying to make a decision on a tax measure with no more information than that on the ballot.
Right now mail ballots are legal only in special elections. When the legislature meets next, it should make them legal for all elections.
10 years ago
Led by tournament Most Valuable player Jackie Imhof, Oregon Tech posted a 1-0 win over California Baptist University Wednesday afternoon to win the NAIA national softball championship.
CBU had forced a final game when the Lancers won Wednesday’s first game, 7-0
Imhof, pitching with an injured right hand after being hit by a line drive in the first inning of the first game, came back to pitch a four-hitter and held CBU off the scoreboard after the Hustling Owls had taken a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the championship game.
“Jackie hit her spots and we made the plays on defense that we had to,” OIT coach Greg Stewart said after OIT completed the season 42-13. “These girls were fun to watch.”
Imhof struck out seven in the championship game and upped her season record to 25-6 and set a single-season record in the process. She finished the season with 262 strikeouts and her 10th shutout of the season tied the school record for one pitcher.
