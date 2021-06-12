100 years ago
Mr. And Mrs. William Ganong heaved a sigh of relief when the lights of Klamath Falls came into sight Monday evening after a more than a strenuous trip to Medford, starting Saturday and ending here Monday night.
Mr. Ganong recently purchased a Ford car and to dedicate it, decided Friday to visit in Medford and drive the new “boat” over there on the initial trip. The start was made with flying colors and all went well until they reached the long grade on Green Mountain. Then the car began bucking like a Missouri mule. Coaxing failed to make it go and the “Book of Instructions How to Operate a Cranky Car,” was fished out. Paragraph “this and that” said “do this and that,” and Mr. Ganong did all of them. The car started, then decided to back up, so they let it back up. By jumps and starts they reach the top of the hill and going down, burned out the bearings.
A garage in Ashland repaired the damage and another start was made. After the visit, the home trip was one succeeding trial after trial. Up Topsy Hill, Mr. Ganong pushed the car while Mrs. Ganong tried her hand at the steering wheel. Then it “acted up” between there and home until the sight of this city relieved them. Mr. Ganong has but one expression to the bantering of his friends, “Nevermore.”
The Evening Herald, June 15, 1921
50 years ago
Some 2.2 inches of precipitation was recorded locally during May, representing an increase of 1.38 inches above normal and establishing that month as the wettest such period in 26 years of record, the National Weather Service reported today. In addition, a siege of cold weather during mid month sent the mercury tail spinning to two consecutive record lows of 23 degrees on the 17th and 28, eliminating the former standards of 27 and 29 degrees set in 1965 and 1960.
Electrical storms predominated the weather during the month, occurring on 12 days with other conditions for the remainder of May including rain, four days, fair skies and snow three days each, and cloudy periods, nine days. Snow and hail measured 4.2 inches.
Wind velocities peaked at 41 miles per hour on the 21st followed 34 m.p.h. registered on the 2nd, 15th, and the 28th.
The Herald and News, June13, 1971
25 years ago
When fire hits, Goodwill regularly opens its door to victims, providing them with clothing and other items without charge from its store.
Now Goodwill is in need of help.
This morning’s blaze at 677 S. Seventh St. depleted the service organization’s stock of donated clothing and materials. This means it will be hard to keep the store in the Town and Country Shopping Center stocked.
Gayle Byrne, president of the Southern Oregon Goodwill, issued a plea for help to area residents.
“We just need people to dig into their closets and their cupboards,” she said this morning as flames still danced inside the blackened shell of the former Dugan Chevrolet dealership.
Fire investigators battled stiff winds and occasional flare-up Monday afternoon as they attempted to enter the Goodwill building. Officials could not say when investigators might determine what caused the blaze.
The Herald and News, June 17, 1996
10 years ago
Natural gas pipeline workers in Lake County may have found the remains of a man who has been missing since 2008.
Ruby Pipeline crew members last week found a human skull with a bullet hole in it. Lake County Deputy Sheriff Chuck Pore said DNA analysis will be needed to positively identify the remains. Poe said a missing man from San Francisco Bay Area disappeared and his vehicle was found abandoned west of Renner Lake. A suicide note was found with the vehicle. The family of the missing man have been notified and asked to provide a tissue sample for analysis.
Searchers combed the area at the time but did not find him.
The workers who found the remains had left the pipelines right-a-way to stretch their legs.
Pore said remains were found outside the original search area, farther than they anticipated the man could have traveled.
The Herald and News, June 14, 2011