100 years ago
The first damage suit to be filed in the circuit court, growing out of the Houston Hotel fire in this city September 6, 1920 is that of G. Bilderback who today brought suit against the city of Klamath Falls, for $75,000 for the loss of Lottie E. Bilderback, his wife, and $30,000 for the lost of his daughter, Livonia, aged 17 years, who he alleges were victims in this fire.
Plaintiff alleges that the city council granted a permit to Mrs. W.B. Barnes to conduct the Houston Hotel as a rooming house, knowing that it was a dangerous fire hazard, and consequently the city is responsible for his bereavement.
The Evening Herald, July 30, 1921
50 years ago
A brownish algae rarely in bloom on Upper Klamath Lake is believed to be the major contributing source to a fish kill numbering thousands of tui roach spanning the lake from Eagle Ridge south to Moore Park Marina.
The stench of the dead and dying shush lingered along the east shore of Upper Klamath Lake south to Modoc Point through most of the weekend.
Investigation of the fish kill took and unexpected turn today after State Game Commission biologists learned that the large numbers of roach were also dying in the lower portion of the Williamson River. The fish kill in the Upper Klamath Lake has been attributed to the overwhelming bloom of gleotrichiast, a brown algae that had been relatively dormant for some 16 years and water temperatures that have skyrocketed up to 90 degrees along Eagle Ridge.
Biologists are baffled by the loss of fish along the lower Williamson River, where tests of water flows show that the oxygen content and temperature are excellent to support fish life.
A parasite smaller than a grain of rice is responsible for a massive fish kill that has left upward of 9 million tui roach dead and dying along the surface of Upper Klamath Lake.
Glen Carter, biologist for the State Department of Environmental Quality attributed the cause of the kill to an infestation of the core pod, a parasite which attaches to a fish’s gills and interferes with respiration.
The Herald and News, July 28, 1971
25 years ago
The demand for homesites at the Running Y Ranch Resort has exceeded the expectations of many area residents, including the resort’s news sales and marketing staff.
The first 82 homesites, many of which are situated along the unfinished Arnold Palmer-designed golf course, went on sale earlier this month.
Within eight days of the public offering, all the sites had been sold. Now there is a waiting list of 60 people.
“We knew there was a tremendous, pent up demand here because there is nothing else like this within 100 miles . . . But it was well in advance of our expectations,” said Stuart Woolley, director of sales for the resource.
Woolley said a preview offering of homesites was made to Jeld-Wen employees on June 22.
Members purchase “credits” that allow them to vacation at any of the club’s resorts. A one-time purchase gives members access to any of the resort condos for the rest of their lives.
The Herald and News, July 28, 1996
10 years ago
Dr. Grant Niskanen moved to Klamath Falls from the East Coast to be a family doctor in a small town.
As the first class to graduate in 1996 from the Cascades East Rural Family Medicine Residency Program, Niskanen and his classmates were poised to fill a need for well-educated rural family physicians in the Basin and surrounding areas.
Niskanen stayed, but many others didn’t and 18 years later, the need for rural family physicians still exists.
Officials estimate there is a need for 15 to 20 more physicians for the roughly 100,000 people who seek medical care in Klamath Falls.
It is a disparity Cascades East has worked hard to eliminate, but remains an unresolved problem.
“This place is very hard to recruit to and its getting harder,” said Robert Ross, program director at Cascades East. “You want to have quality doctors.”
The family residency program continuously trains a group of 24 rural family physicians, but an average of just 25 percent end up staying in the area after graduation.
As a hospitalist at Sky Lakes Medical Center and adjunct professor at Oregon Health and Sciences University, Niskanen mentors current Cascade East residents.
The Herald and News, July, 27, 2011