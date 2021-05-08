100 years ago
Thanks to the efforts of the automobile association, Klamath Falls will have an auto camp ground this year that will not be a disgrace to the city. The finishing touches were put on today on the site to be used this season and everything is about in readiness for the travelers. It’s the plan of the association to keep the grounds in first class condition throughout the year, so that the unsightly and unsanitary conditions that prevailed at the old grounds will not be permitted to exist at the new site.
Those who participated in the work of improvement were: W. T. Lee, Frank Morris, Capt. O.C. Applegate, E. T. Ludden, Geo. Humphrey, Roy Call, John Yaden, Chas. H. Witherow, A. H. Bowers, L. W. Hannen, J. T. McCollom, Adam Hare, Jack Nichols, Rev. A. L. Rice, John Orlando, M. Schafer, F. C. DeChaine, J. A. O’Conror, J. A. Moore, J.T. Salmond, Jeff Matney, Wm. McNealy, Harry Furch, E. R. Danner, M. Pernoll, Al. Carson, Chas. Kaler, Wynn Biehn and Jasper Nicholson.
The Evening Herald, May 14, 1921
50 years ago
Mothers in the suburban neighborhood adjacent to the Shasta Drive-in Theater are mounting a petition campaign to ban what they term “obscene and indecent” films which can be viewed by children from outside the theater grounds.
“It’s a bad thing when your kids can’t go out in the yard without being exposed to this sort of thing,” petition organizer Mrs. Mary Johnson told the Herald and News today.
“We’re not out to close them down,” said Mrs. Johnson. “This petition is only to make them clean up the particular films they are showing. If they’re going to show them, they should show them in an indoor theater so that parents would have some control over whether their children see them. They have to shut their drapes to keep it out”
During a screening of six adult movies at the Shasta Drive-in last week, Mrs. Johnson noted, Hope Street was clogged with cars of teenagers too young to meet the 18-year-old admission requirement. “There were so many teenagers parked along the street and on people’s lawns that you couldn’t drive through,” she said.
The Herald and News, May 11, 1971
25 years ago
Firefighters were summoned to a Jeld-Wen factory twice this weekend to fight a stubborn sawdust fire that produced at least one large explosion.
There were no reports of injuries, and no information on damage was released. Jeld-Wen officials could not be reached for comment.
Flames shot an estimated 60 feet out of one silo about 5 p.m. Saturday, startling golfers on the adjacent Harbor Links Golf Course.
“There was a massive ball of fire,” said one Jeld-Wen employee who did not provide his name.
Klamath County Fire District No. 1 were first called to the Jeld-Wen plant at 9:30 p.m. Friday.
The fire was located in a bin that holds wood fiber entering the Jeld-Wen Fiber plant.
On Saturday, fire broke out again in the same bin. A worker said yet another fire erupted earlier in the day Saturday, but that employees at the factory squelched that blaze.
On Saturday afternoon, fire apparently shot through a pipe about 75 feet to a silo of waste fiber. The flames touched off an explosion that scorched green grass about 60 feet away.
Pat Gallagher, a battalion chief with the Klamath County Fire District 1, said it may have been the same fire.
“With sawdust, you never know,” Gallagher said. “It could hold a fire for days. All it takes is something to stir it up and it takes off again.”
The Herald and News, May 12, 1996
10 years ago
Archaeologists on Wednesday used ground-penetrating radar to determine exactly where a Fort Klamath soldier barracks stood in the 19th century.
“It’s a pretty exciting moment,” said Todd Kepple, Klamath County Museums manager. “No trace of this building was visible for the 44 years the county has owned this property. We have no idea exactly where anything was except the flag pole.”
University of Oregon Museum of Natural and Cultural History archaeologists on Wednesday used mental detectors and radar to find where the barracks stood at the Fort Klamath military post, established by the U.S. Army in 1863 to protect settlers as they settled in Klamath, Modoc and Yahooskin Indian territory.
Archaeologists went over three sites, but found substantial evidence only at the barracks site.
“To us, this is Wild West . . .history,” said Paul Baxter, and archaeologist. “To tribal members, it’s family history.”
The fort was decommissioned 17 years after the Modoc War, a result of the U.S. government forcing three different American Indian tribes to live together on one reservation
The Herald and News, May 13, 2011