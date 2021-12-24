100 years ago
Fire at 3:30 this afternoon completely gutted the confectionery store conducted by Mrs. A Watson on Esplanade, across from Klamath Superior Laundry, when a can of gasoline, placed on a stove in the belief that the can contained water, exploded and immediately spread flames over the interior.
The old bath house at the rear of the store was badly gutted. Mrs. Watson’s clothes were slightly burned, but she escaped injury.
With three lines of hose in use, firemen gained control of the fire within a few minutes.
The Evening Herald, December 29, 1921
50 years ago
A raid on gambling machines in local taverns and restaurants was conducted Tuesday afternoon in a combined effort by Oregon State Police, Klamath Falls City Police and the Klamath County District Attorney’s office.
“We seized five machines and sited four businesses on charges of conducting a slot machine,” said Lt. Richard Bouey, commanding officer of the Klamath Falls OSP detachment.
Police raided Vallier’s Cafe, 1577 Oak Street, Summers Lane Tavern, 3533 Summers Lane, Kitty’s Steak Pit, 5711 South Sixth St., Armory Tavern, 1411 Main St., and the Blue Ox Lounge and Restaurant, 535 Main Street.
Lt. Bouey said the raid followed an intensive investigation into gambling in this area.
He added that this was not part of a statewide crackdown on gambling.
“It is a continuous thing here. We receive complaints and information on payoffs and crack down according to the state law,” he said.
The last raid in this area was conducted in March, when several machines were seized.
The Herald and News, December 22, 1971
25 years ago
With a good 24 hours to spare, Klamath Falls set a record Monday for cumulative precipitation during the calendar year.
Monday’s prolonged showers dumped. 0.73 of an inch at the Klamath Falls Airport, send the precipitation total to 23.06 inches since Jan. 1.
That was good enough to beat the previous record, set only a year ago at 22.66 inches.
Both marks easily beats the old official record of 18.56 inches set in 1983.
Weather readings at the airport are taken by a private contractor working for the Oregon Air National Guard. The contractor’s weather observations are also reported to the National Weather Service, and become the official record for the city.
The Herald and News, December 31, 1996
10 years ago
Bald eagles ran to one side of the enclosure, then back, flapping their winds as they went.
They clustered together or kept onto log structures, skittish and watching people from a large net-encircled quadrangle. But they were never more than a few feet off the ground.
Between four of the great birds, there were five wings—they are amputees that will never fly again.
Injured by cars or gunshots, the birds would never survive in the wild. At Badger Run Wildlife Rehab, however, volunteers says, they still have a life.
With highways and houses so close to eagle habitat, injuries are inevitable, said Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife district wildlife biologist Tom Collin.
Badger Run president Liz Diver said the nonprofit wildlife center near Keno receives about 10 eagles a year.
Most are bald eagles.
Eagles are opportunists, said Diver.
They take kills from other birds, scavenge carcasses and love to eat roadkill. Anything, Diver said, that qualifies as an easy meal.
That puts them at risk of being injured by cars.
She cautioned those who find injured eagles to protect themselves.
Eagles are armed with sharp beaks and talons, and are easily capable of injuring anyone who handles them, Diver said.
“You want to put on a pair of welding gloves and use a thick blanket to pick up that animal,” she said. “Protect yourself from all those weapons.
And don’t try to move an injured bird if you don’t know how.
If you are not sure, call Badger Run for help.
The Herald and News, December 28, 2011