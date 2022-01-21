100 years ago
Leslie Peyton had a close call Sunday afternoon while skating on Lake Ewauna, and had it not been for the prompt action of Andy Connelly, Ed Lawrence and several other quick witted bystanders, he would have undoubtedly drowned, when he crashed through the soft ice and plunged into the chilly waters.
Connelly was the first to hear the boy’s cry for help. He skated rapidly to the scene and throwing of his coat, crept out on the ice to swing the ends of his overcoat to the boy. The ice crumbled under him and had not a youngster grabbed his heels, he too would have had an icy bath. Others formed a human chain under the direction of Ed Lawrence. Connelly, unable to reach young Peyton with his coat, Lawrence threw him a long stick which he extended to the almost frozen boy in the water. Peyton followed the instructions of his rescuers. Connelly dragged him back over the crumbling ice until firm ice was reached, when he was told to roll and not try to climb on the ice. He was soon hauled to safety. He was at school the next day, no worse for his impromptu bath.
At the point where he fell through the ice, there is a hot spring bubbling from the bottom of the lake, and while the ice was thick enough to sustain weight, it was treacherously soft and mushy, making it a veritable death trap.
The Herald and News, January 24, 1922
50 years ago
Weather only a duck could loved continued to keep the Klamath Basin under pools of water and rainfall continued to come down in near-record amounts.
But, take heart. According to the weathermen, heavy rains should begin tapering off today.
General flooding conditions across the state felt locally as 2.22 inches of rain was reported from the three-day period ending at 3 p.m. Saturday. The 1.41 inches of rain between 8 a.m and Saturday was the second greatest January total in 24 years. The record is 1.82 on Jan. 20, 1964.
According to Rob Dalton, county road superintendent, all county roads were under varying degrees of high water and all water-carrying culverts were full to capacity.
The Herald and News, January 23, 1972
25 years ago
A state drug official is calling for more programs after a new study showed that 46 percent of people arrested are dependent on drugs or alcohol.
The data documents show the growing methamphetamine problem outside the urban areas, officials said and that up to three-quarters of abuser’s reported no alcohol or drug treatment during the prior year.
A deputy and sergeant with the Klamath County office were surprised at the 46 percent figure and the number of arrestees with drug problems is nearly that.
“In my experience, it’s much, much higher,” said Sgt. Rod Bailey. “At least 80 percent of the cases where we make an arrest, (the arrestee) is involved directly or indirectly with drugs or alcohol.
Klamath County is one of five counties in Oregon that has a drug court. Three people have completed the voluntary six months program since it started last March and currently 25 people are enrolled. Cost to the participant is $150 a month.
The Herald and News, January 23, 1997
10 years ago
Remember the adage “A penny saved is a penny earned”?
Here’s a new twist—about the dog Penny saved, in more ways than one.
Penny is Penny McCarthy, 65, who moved the Klamath Basin with her husband, Mike, eight years ago. Although they originally planned to relocate from California to Canada to be closer to relatives, they instead decided to retire in the Bonanza area.
Two years ago, while stopping at her mailbox along Highway 140 East, McCarthy spotted a black-and-white dog running pell-mell along the highway toward Klamath Falls.
“She was running scared,” McCarthy recalls, noting that by the time she decided to help the dog and turn her car around, the dog had run more than a half-mile.
The dog, a border collie McCarthy estimates was about 2 years old, was friendly, but not healthy. After spending weeks with the dog she named Missy—her registered name is “Play Missy for Me”—McCarthy discovered her new pet had a dislocated hip.
Others might have euthanized Missy, but the McCarthys, who decided to keep the dog after receiving no responses to attempts locate her owner, spent $1400 for her surgery.
As part of her post-surgery rehabilitation program, Missy was enrolled in a Double-C training and obedience program. McCarthy had previous success training and working with dogs. While living in California she trained some for tracking and search and rescue work.
Missy became comfortable with Farley, the McCarthy’s Australian shepherd and the couples 14 cats. Like many border collies, Missy also proved a quick learner.
Last November, during a four-day dog show in Roseburg, Missy competed against other dogs in the novice class, eventually scoring 197 points out of 200, good for the first place and the title Companion Dog.
“I put her in obedience training with the goal in mind that I’d take her as far as I can,” McCarthy explains. “It doesn’t really matter what happens. We’re just really happy to have her.”
The Herald and News, January 26, 2012