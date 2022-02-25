100 years ago
While the strike of lumber workers was set for Wednesday, March 1, today a number of men from several factories walked out, those of Klamath Lumber and Box Company being among the first. The latter said they quit when a foreman informed them the nine hour day would go into effect tomorrow, up from the eight hour day, and that those who did not intend to accept the change could draw their time this evening.
After working about five minutes this afternoon 98 per cent of the Big Lakes employees went out, about 125 in all. A large number also left the Ewauna plant this noon. About 150 employees from the plants staged a parade up Main Street at 1:30. A number of marchers were women.
Employees interviewed today said they contemplated no action. If the men do not report for work on Wednesday morning the factories will be closed for an indefinite period.
At 3 o’clock this afternoon it was reported that practically all the box factory employees had walked out. At two of the plants the men quit at noon. At the Chelsea’s plant they were leaving in groups at 2:30. Work continued at the Pelican Bay plant.
The Evening Herald, February 28, 1922
50 years ago
Ten of the new books at the Klamath County Library this week are:
Aronson, Dr. Marvin L. “How to Overcome Your Fear of Flying.” A do-it-yourself program of psychosocial exercises.
Blower, Jame. “Gold Rush.” Facts and photographs from the the Provincial Museum of Edmonton Alaska.
Brooks, Lester. “Great Civilizations of Ancient Africa.”
Hamilton, Michael. “This Little Planet.” A timely and important book exams issues of conservations from two perspectives—the scientific and the ethical. Describes the problems of pollution and scarcity but also to provide a morality in light of which mankind should attempt a solution.
Jury, Mark. “Vietnam Photo Book.”
Lewis, Richard, editor. “I Breathe a New Song of the Eskimo.” Ninety representative poems, magical chants, lullabies, songs to bring luck while hunting and songs to taunt enemies.
Rostov, Eugene V., editor. “Is Law Dead?” The concern of this volume is to vindicate the law as a means of achieving justice and define the law as the all-embracing instrument of social progress and social peace.
Sanders, ED. “The Family” The story of Charles Mansion’s Dune Buggy Attack Battalion.
Wagner, Rudolph F. “Dyslexia and Your Child: A Guide for Parents and Teachers.”
Watson, Lyall. “The Omnivorous Ape.” A zoologist looks at man, the omnivore and what his eating habits reveal about his origins.
The Herald and News, February 27, 1972
25 years ago
Murray Colwell’s alertness cost Oregon taxpayers an extra $22,000.
It may have also saved Jack Oram’s life.
Colwell, an Oregon Department of Transportation employee, is the project inspector for the ongoing $2.6 million bridge improvement work on Highway 97 between Klamath Falls and Greensprings interchanges.
When he was going over the plans sent down from ODOT’s Salem office, Colwell noticed that a concrete bridge abutment near the downtown Klamath Falls exit was — as it had been for the previous 30 years — blunt and potentially dangerous.
“The barrier rail was unprotected from oncoming traffic,” remembers Colwell.
He initiated a process that resulted in the funding for a 25-foot-long attenuator, a series of foam cartridges that extend out from the concrete slab. The cartridges, when struck, lessen the impact by compressing accordion-style.
The rebuilt attenuator saved Jack Oram’s life when he hit it.
The Herald and News, February 27, 1997
10 years ago
Why do you like living in the Basin?
Some of the choices are no-brain ears: the outdoors, Ross Ragland Theater, Crater Lake, sunshine, the weather.
But respondents to a Herald and News survey asking readers to list the things they love about living in the Klamath Basin also offered a diverse, eclectic and, sometimes, surprising range of answers.
A random cross section includes Oregon Tech’s KTEC radio station, mom-and-pop restaurants, the Pelican as a city mascot, berry picking, guns, wildflower displays, snowshoeing, book clubs, churches, the best potatoes in the country, star gazing, Native American culture and marmots that appear each spring along Highway 97. Birding is one of the top things people like about living in the Basin.
The overarching theme is community.
Other commonly used words include small town, Ross Ragland, weather, Moore Park, clean air, heat, cost of living, Crater Lake, Kiger Stadium, American Indian culture and food.
The Herald and News, February 25, 2012