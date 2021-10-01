100 years ago
Reports have been turned into the police department of “mashers” both on the streets and in small automobiles known as “bugs” within the last week who have been annoying ladies and young girls on the streets after darkness has set in. Reports have been directed more at the activity of a number of young men who drive the “bugs” than the sidewalk masher.
Acting Chief of Police Keith Ambrose has issued orders to the patrolmen to make it their special business to pick up these persons and to “treat ‘em rough” if the alleged masher refuses to apologize to the insulted ladies. Within the last week, a number of ladies have been annoyed by the tactics of strange men following them to their homes.
The Evening Herald, September 29, 1921
50 years ago
Firemen dug through the debris of the First Baptist Church today looking for some clue to the cause of the fast spreading fire that consumed most of the 70 year-old structure Sunday.
Klamath Falls Fire Chief Gino Gheller called the blaze “the biggest fire we’ve had in town for nine or ten years.
The fire at the church on Eighth and Washington streets resulted in four injuries to city firemen during the more than four hours required to control it.
“Apparently nobody was in the building when the fire started about 2 o’clock in the afternoon,” Gheller said.
“It was a tough one,” Chief Gheller said today. “We called back the off-shift and I had to change crews twice before we got it under control. When a fire gets between the walls and up in the attic like that one, you can’t stop it. I think we did pretty good to save what we did.”
The 70 year-old auditorium wing of the church was completely destroyed. Smoke and water damage to the 20-year-old office and Sunday School wing was extensive.
The Herald and News, September 27, 1971
25 years ago
SoCo Development, Inc. wants to acquire the 288-unit Falcon Heights housing development and put the homes on the market.
This was reported Tuesday to the Klamath County Board of Commissioners by LouEllyn Kelly, director of SoCo Development Inc., who sought the board’s support in this effort.
The board, however, decided against giving its support until it can be determined how those already living in the general area feel about it. Nobody lives at Falcon Heights itself.
The housing developments cannot be acquired until community acceptance is gained, Kelly reported. “We have a critical housing shortage here.”
The intent would be to rehabilitate the housing development at a cost of about $8 million, Kelly reported. The work would be done in phases, with revenue from the sale of each completed phase financing the next.
The homes would be sold to whomever wanted to buy them. There would be no restrictions, other than the ability to pay.
“Commissioner Floyd Wynn agreed that “something needs to be done. It’s a blight on the area. We should either use it or demolish it.”
The Herald and News, September 25, 1996
10 years ago
Highway 97 through Dorris was briefly closed Saturday for an event that’s been happening since 1936–The fall cattle drive that moves about 450 mother cows and calves from their summer range to winter pasture on the McKay Family Ranch.
Twice a year, brothers Melvin and Bob McKay and Melvin’s son Russell, move cattle between ranches in the Sheepy Island area east of Dorris and the summer grazing lands in the Topsy Grade area, a distance of about 30 miles.
McKay and his family’s cattle drives started in 1936 after his family bought acreage in the Topsy Grade area. His grandfather John Thomas McKay started the ranch about 100 years ago.
Other ranching families used to move cattle through Dorris, but the McKays are the only remaining ranchers who treat downtown residents with brief cattle parades.
Along with horseback riders—there were seven Saturday—other family members drive in front and behind the herd. They also coordinate with police agencies, keep cowboys fueled with water and snacks, and ride ahead to help clear the wide corridor through Dorris.
Once clear of town, the cows climb up and over Dorris Hill before taking backcountry gravel roads to the ranch.
The Herald and News, September 27, 2011