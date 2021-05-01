100 years ago
“Remember May First” was stamped in red ink at the top of I.W.W. literature, distributed about town in the last few days, failed to produce any May Day demonstration here.
The I.W.W. organizers are said to be busy, however, and steps to quell their activities are being considered by the authorities. It is said that there are a couple of score of avowed I.W.W. here. They have a rendezvous on a vacant lot on Main Street, near Esplanade, where the literature is passed out to the workers, who distribute it along the the street, placing it in empty automobiles. Some bold workers entered stores and left papers and posters on the counters.
Police were called by John Thomson, contractor in charge of work on the Ewauna Motors Company’s garage last week, when several I.W.W. appeared on the job during the working hours and interrupted the work with their arguments. No arrests were made.
The Evening Herald, May 1, 1921
50 years ago
The first train under the new Amtrak passenger system arrived here shortly after midnight Sunday morning an hour behind schedule.
“We were held up by freight trains,” said T.E. English, a porter from San Francisco.
Few people were present to observe the event. Two yard workers, holding their bulky switching lights under their arms, stood by the depot and watched the train come in. A small group of middle-aged people, two of whom planned to go to some California point, stood in front of the station, and nearby was a newspaper photographer holding his camera and flashgun.
Two people got off the train, a man and wife.
“I work for the railroad. I don’t want my picture taken. I’m a little ashamed of this new system,” he said and walked on.
Harley Inman, 2046 Hope Street, Klamath Falls, was one of the conductors.
“I didn’t see any Amtrak people. As far as I know I’m still working for Southern Pacific. I haven’t signed any contract saying otherwise.
The passenger train had come from Seattle and was on its way to San Diego, Calif. Amtrak, formerly called Railpax, is designed to. become the sole agency running passenger trains in the United States. The semi-public corporations was authorized by Congress to attract more passengers and to upgrade services.
The Herald and News, May 3, 1971
25 years ago
More than 3,000 acres of valuable farmland beside Upper Klamath Lake would be converted to marsh and wetlands under an agreement announced Wednesday before the Klamath County Commissioners.
Mark Stern, project coordinator for the Nature Conservancy, said a general agreement has been reached for the purchase of Tulana Farms, a 4700-acre tract at the mouth of the Williamson River. Most of the land would be flooded to creat marsh and wetlands while about 1,700 acres would remain in agricultural production.
Restoration of marshes and wetlands on Tulana Farms is described by some as the most significant step that could be taken to improve water quality in Upper Klamath Lake.
Commissioner Dave Henzel expressed extreme disappointment in the project. The parcel along the Williamson River was once owned by a partnership that included Henzel’s father, Ben Henzel, and uncle, Dick Henzel, as well as Dave and Dan Liskey and all their wives.
The land was reclaimed in the 1920s by the California Oregon Power Co. which raised a long series of dikes along the lakeshore and banks of the river.
Many experts believe the elimination of the wetlands disrupted the natural process for reducing nutrients in the water flowing into Upper Klamath Lake. Those nutrients, unchecked, have contributed to the growth of blue-green algae in the lake.
A similar marsh restoration project is under way on the former 3,200-acre Wood River Ranch, which lies at the mouth of the Wood River on Agency Lake, only a few miles from Tulana Farms.
The Herald and News, May 2, 1996
10 years ago
“Oops, that’s one of those bumps I told you about,” Steve Thomas explains after the gargantuan snowplow he’s driving bounces and rattles.
He’s doing laps around the maintenance yard at Crater Lake National Park’s Munson Valley, removing more than a foot of fresh snow with the plow’s eight foot wide blade.
It’s about 4:30 on a stormy, dark morning.
Steve began his shift a half-hour earlier, after a quick chat with Doris Wilson, who’s operating a second push plow.
As they complete the process, both head toward Mazama Village and the park’s south entrance.
Steve knows the road. That’s a good thing. He keeps the plow cruising at 25 mph, undaunted by the blowing snow.
He’s been driving snowplows at the park, which is seasonally pummeled by an average 524 inches of snow, since 1984, so he’s seen everything. This season the total is 627 inches.
“I love my job. I love living here.”
Herald and News, May 1, 2011