100 years ago
Sanitary Officer Brandenburg has announced he intends to start a crusade on the persons, if he can apprehend them, who make it a practice of sticking chewing gum under seats of theaters, restaurants, and other public places. Also the practice of throwing gum on the sidewalks and in business house entrances.
The practice of throwing tin cans on lots and in gutters has been another source of grief in Officer Brandenburg’s life. Try as much as he can, he cannot, he says, impress upon the people enough of civic pride to prevent dirty cans littering city lots and gutters. Any person caught in the act of scattering such litter will fare badly if haled into court, Brandenburg says.
One of the sanitary matters which a rigid enforcement will be instituted at once will be the anti-expectoration ordinance. Of late people have been spitting freely upon the sidewalks and spreading disease germs. The city ordinance is very strict on this subject and offenders will be picked up at once on this violation. This applies to churches and moving picture houses.
The Evening Herald, August 29, 1921
50 years ago
Fire which broke out shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday completely destroyed the Pennington Manufacturing Co. lumber mill on Spring Lake Road near Kingsley Field. The fire, from causes yet to be determined, sent plumes of flame some 50 feet into the air and billows of black smoke, according to observers. Airman Mark Ashford, Seattle, Wash., on duty with the Kingsley Field fire unit, said the “Whole building was enveloped in flames. I saw flames, then nothing of the building,” he reported. The firm, reportedly run by Al Pennington, previously was owned by the late David Richardson. Klamath County Fire Department responded with seven men, a pumper, and a tanker from the Suburban Fire Department. Kingsley sent four men and a tanker. The blaze was under control by 9 p.m. but investigation continued.
The Herald and News, August 28, 1971
25 years ago
The Klamath area is often accused of being behind times, but 10 local people were turning heads on Main Street Saturday for their 135-year-old fashion statements.
Karen Lowe, wife of a Union Soldier involved with reenacting, says the period costumes look right and that a corset feels surprisingly comfortable.
The strolling group represented the 20th Maine Volunteer Infantry, 7th Michigan Cavalry and the 9th Virginia Calvary, which compose the Klamath delegation of the Northwest Civil War Council. Representing both the Union and Confederacy, the lunch gathering was more of a family social than respite between battles.
Conversation included the genealogical findings of Union soldier Patrick Lowe and supporter Holly Fields, who are cousins through a common ancestor, John Wilkes Booth.
The living historians were preparing for an upcoming Labor Day Weekend event in Astoria, which will include two battles, a battlefield hospital display and a representation of civilian towns. Both Union and Confederate ladies cook over wood fires with period utensils, wash laundry with washboards and lye soap and keep an eye on their children playing period games.
10 years ago
Motivational talks, a parade, two days of rodeo, a fun run/walk and four sessions of powwows with dancing are among the activities planned today through Sunday when the Klamath Tribes celebrate the 25th anniversary of restoration.
The Klamath, Modoc and Yahooskin Indians, whose tribal status had been terminated by the federal government in 1954, regained status as the Klamath Tribes on Aug. 27, 1986.
Restoration celebrations have been conducted annually, but the four-day festivities that begin today are expected to have special meaning because it marks the Tribes’ silver anniversary.
“Restoration to me is reclaiming what we lost, not so much resources and personal things, but in people’s lives,” said Marvin Garcia, the Tribes’ social services director.
As part of Saturday night’s powwow there will be a Rachel Tupper Memorial Jingle Dress special. Tupper was a Modoc Indian of the Klamath Tribes who remained alcohol and drug -free throughout her life. Her family holds the “winner take all” contest to honor her memory and healthy lifestyle.
Jingle dress is a dance dress worn by women and children participating in the Jingle Dress Dance. Made of cloth, the dress includes several rows of metal cones that are sewn across the dress on the skirt and, sometimes, on the blouse. The cones create a jingling sound as the dancer moves. Some cones are made from tobacco can lids to symbolize the use of tobacco to carry messages to the Creator.
Tupper’s daughter, Taylor David, has a jingle dress with 365 cones to signify 365 days of her first year of sobriety. David, a jingle dancer for 13 years, made the dress with the help of her mother and family.
The Herald and News, August 25, 2011