100 years ago
“Saltzman will get you if you don’t watch out,” is a warning that owners of autos and trucks who have not secured their 1921 license from the state should heed. Jay Saltzman, an inspector of the motor vehicle department of the state, is here for the purpose of rounding up those who have not secured their license, and he has already gotten busy, three victims having been his toll for yesterday.
“There is a large number in this county failing to get their license for this year,” said Mr. Saltzman today, “and I am here to find out the why of this failure and to rectify the oversight. Under the law it is possible to compel the owner of the vehicle that is operating without a license to let his machine stand right on the spot where it is found without the necessary permit. This would work a serious hardship on the truck owners, but unless those who have not secured their license to make immediate application for one they are livable to find themselves in just that fix. Ample time has elapsed to enable everyone to get their license. I am going to tag every machine I find without one. This will mean a fine on top of the fee.”
The Evening Herald, May 17, 1921
50 years ago
Most of the boats in the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce annual Upper Klamath Lake tour had departed from Harriman Lodge marina at Rocky Point.
Suddenly there was a whoosh, then fire.
Several minutes later Les Porterfield’s 17-foot inboard-outboard was a charred ruin.
It’s six occupants, disheveled and nursing cuts and bruises, tried to piece together what had happened.
Porterfield said he had not yet started the motor when the explosion occurred.
Mrs. Porterfield immediately bailed out, went under and came up inches from the dock.
The other passengers and Porterfield jumped to safety.
Resort employees and others raced to the scene, first with fire extinguishers and then with water buckets, but the flames persisted.
When the fire was under control, the boat was ruled a total loss.
Porterfield had turned the key but not started the engine when the explosion occurred, blasting rivets holdings the foredeck to the bulkhead.
Burns were minor: Portfield’s eyebrows were scorched. A hatch cover was sent flying through the air, causing cuts and bruises to the passengers. Dr. Carl Lamber was called to administer first aid.
Boaters continued to Agency Lake with a stop at Neptune Beach where coffee and cake was served before continuing down the east side of the lake and back to Klamath Falls.
The Herald and News, May 16, 1971
25 years ago
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a “cougar alert” for the Moore Park area Tuesday after visitors in the park reported seeing a cougar chasing deer Monday.
Ron Anglin, district biologist for the Department of Fish and Wildlife, said a large cat was seen near the viewpoint area, a popular trail for hikers and joggers.
Although no cougars have been spotted in the area for several months, this week’s appearance of a cat was by no means the first.
A cougar was spotted in the Lynnwood subdivision, along Lakeshore Drive, and on KAGO Hill last summer.
Other cougar sightings in the past year came from the Pacific Terrace area, Round Lake and Keno.
A sign at the entrance to Moore Park advises park users to be wary. Biologists say cougars are unlikely to attack people, but park visitors might help avoid a confrontation with a cougar by making noise as they walk in the woods.
State officials also discourage people from feeding deer, which are the main prey for cougars.
The Herald and News, May 15, 1996
10 years ago
For Klamath Union High School, its been two weeks, and two state championships.
The KU band won the Class 4A band championship in Corvallis Wednesday. Just a week earlier, the choir won the same distinction.
KU band director Drew Langley said the wins showcase the school’s music programs. It also shows what role music classes play in a student’s development.
“It’s an incredibly important aspect night now, especially in the financial crisis public schools are in, with music and arts always being the first things looked at for cuts,” he said.
The Herald and News, May15, 2011