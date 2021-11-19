100 years ago
Captain H.E. Catkins, who for fifteen years has been a familiar figure in the development of navigation on the waters of Upper Klamath Lake, has sold his boat line to Arthur R. Leavitt, a young business man of the city, until recently connected with the California-Oregon Power Company.
Three boats, the Oregon, Oakland, and Spray were the boats transferred in the transaction. All three are gasoline motor boats used in carrying passengers and mail to the ranches, summer resorts and homesteads around the shores of the lake.
Mr. Leavitt expected to make many improvements in his newly acquired property. During the winter months when the weather is too bad for navigation the boats will be hauled out on the ways and decks and hulls will be renovated and repainted, the engines gone over and various changes made in the arrangement of the compartments.
Another change to take effect at once is in the running schedule; boats will leave here only twice a week beginning tomorrow and continuing until spring.
The Evening Herald, November 30, 1921
50 years ago
Local law enforcement agencies have not been alerted to participate in a search for a hijacker who parachuted from a plane Thanksgiving Day between Seattle and Reno.
A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Agency said the plane’s course did not include this area but was from Seattle over Medford to Red Bluff, Calif. to Reno.
Oregon State police said they have received bulletins on possible sighting of the suspect but no search was being conducted in this area.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s office also confirmed that no search was conducted locally.
The Herald and News, November 29, 1971
25 years ago
Like most 11-year-old boys, Drew Baldwin has his mind on sports. On Thanksgiving, however, his mind will focus on his ancestors.
Drew, the son of Jeff and Gayle Baldwin, has more than a few famous Americans in his family tree. In fact, he had ancestors at the first Thanksgiving.
“It makes me feel good. It’s makes me feel a part of history,” Baldwin said.
He is 10 greats away from his relationship to John Alden and Priscilla Mullins, members of the original Plimouth Colony.
This year his knowledge came into focus when his fifth-grade teacher, Jan Williams, gave a semester assignment to learn about family heritage and traditions.
Students were required to trace their heritage back at least three generations.
The heritage tracing was made somewhat easier because his parents had already drawn their respective family trees.
What trees there are. On the Baldwin side, the history has been traced back to 1221 in Norfolkshire, England.
The family tree also includes such other famous Americans as Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, William Cullen Bryant, and John Quincy Adams.
Another branch includes Daniel Boone and Francis Marion, the Swamp Fox of Revolutionary War fame.
The Herald and News, November 28, 1996
10 years ago
When Crystal McMahon bought 80 acres of land along a remote stretch of the Sycan River in 2006, she wasn’t looking for a job.
But as her friends bought adjoining and nearby properties, the number of acres swelled to 190. And when the group of landowners and friends wanted to restore the previously logged forest lands and their combined three-quarters’s of a mile of river frontage, McMahon investigated ways to obtain grants to accomplish those goals.
The result is the Klamath Lake Land Trust, a nonprofit organization created early this year with McMahon as its executive director.
“We’re still pretty new,” she said of the fledging group, which is in the process of protecting more 2,500 acres of Klamath County lands.
“We’d like to be seeing the protection of restored riparian areas and the recovery of endangered fish,” McMahon said. “We want to see the continued aesthetic beauty of the Klamath Basin and even stronger tourism based on natural resources.”
The Herald and News, November 29, 2011