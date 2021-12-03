100 years ago
A Chautauqua entertainment by lantern light in this age of electricity is not an every-day occurrence, but the town of Merrill had the distinction of turning out a good crowd for a performance there last night under the circumstances.
A group of entertainers from an eastern Chautauqua circuit were on hand for a performance in Merrill last night, but the lights went bad and it was a case of disappointing the crowd of towns people and farmers, who had assembled for the entertainment, or of going on by lamp light. The latter course was chosen with success.
The Evening Herald, December 5, 1921
50 years ago
Sinker logs are being removed from Lake Ewana by Western Pacific Dredging Co. in an effort to clean up the lake. The firm is undertaking this venture on its own and selling the logs to mills in the area. The operation started Tuesday and a number of logs have been removed so far. The logs are being lifted by a crane from the lake bottom and stacked on a barge.
The Herald and News, December 1, 1971
25 years ago
The Klamath Falls Snowflake Festival was conceived in a local coffee shop in downtown Klamath Falls on a cold, windy, snowy day in December of 1984
Three friends were having morning coffee and started talking about the large Christmas parades broadcast from some larger cities. The conversation turned to sponsoring a similar parade in Klamath Falls and then sponsoring several days of celebration.
The threesome decided to write to approximately 50 civic leaders to see if they would have any support for this idea. The letters were sent with very little information and asked them to meet at City Hall the next week.
More than 90 percent of those receiving letters showed up to see what was happening. The meeting brought an enthusiastic response with no negative feedback. The celebration was born; now the hard work.
We held a “Name the Celebration” contest and settled on “Snowflake Festival.” We set aside a week of festivities to include many separate events to cover each day.
We dedicated the first days to fun and frolic and the last, Sunday, to the real meaning of Christmas.
None of us knew what to expect that first year. Would people take part? Would they enjoy it? Would they stay home? Our answers came on the first day.
We had large numbers of people visit the live reindeer brought in for the festival; that night hundreds turned out on a cold snowy night for the tree-lighting ceremony. They stayed to sing Christmas carols, and they listened to the 1st Marine Division Band and, of course, stayed to see Santa.
Any doubts after that night were dashed at the Snowflake Parade. Police estimates indicate it was perhaps the largest crowd to ever watch a parade in Klamath Falls.
The Snowflake Festival was on its way.
The Herald and News, December 2, 1996
10 years ago
A Main Street building in Klamath Falls last week was deemed too dangerous to inhabit after inspectors found holes in the structure’s foundation, sewage leaking from pipes, and a number of fire hazards.
“There is a big amount of building disrepair,” Scott Rice, fire marshal for Fire District No. 1, who inspected 200 and 208 Main Street with Klamath Falls code enforcement officer and a Klamath County Building Department official.
The building’s three commercial spaces are vacant, but four upstairs tenants are living in apartments without electricity or heat, exposed electrical wires and with water leaks that damage floors and ceilings.
The building, constructed in the 1800’s, is one of the city’s oldest, officials said. Lack of maintenance resulted in loose bricks at risk of falling.
The owner, John Brooks of Klamath Falls, has 30 days to acquire the building permits to repair the structure, and 90 days to comply with state building code.
The Herald and News, December 6, 2011