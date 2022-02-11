Tommy Moose, a 12- inch- tall plush animal has impacted thousands of children's lives across the North American continent, thanks to the men and women of the Loyal Order of Moose.
Over 120,000 Tommy Moose dolls have been delivered to police, fire, hospital, and other emergency workers who use them in the course of their jobs, when interacting with children.
When a child experiences a traumatic event — domestic violence, natural disaster, or accident — emergency services workers across the continent are turning to this unique program as it marks its seventh year of helping children in need.
Moose International's Tommy Moose program provides the plush Tommy dolls at no cost to police officers, firefighters, and ambulance personnel all over North America. They keep Tommy in their vehicles, ready to be given to children when they are involved in fires, accidents, or other traumatic situations.
On Feb. 3, the Klamath Falls Moose Lodge #1106 held a Tommy Moose event at the Lodge home, located at 1577 Oak Avenue.
Lodge President, Dave Morton, distributed dolls to the Klamath Falls City Police Department, represented By Lt. Rob Reynolds and Sgt. Ed Foreman, and The Klamath County Sheriff's Department, represented by Sheriff Chris Kaber. Dolls were also delivered to Klamath Fire District #1, not represented at the event, and more will be delivered to the local unit of the Oregon State Police.
The Tommy Moose program is one of many community service initiatives sponsored by the Moose, an international organization of roughly 1.2 million men and women dedicated to caring for young and old, bringing communities together and celebrating life. The men and women of the Moose conduct community service programs valued between $75 million and $100 million annually throughout North America.
The National Institute of Health recognizes that "helping children begins at the scene of the event" to combat the fear, helplessness and anxiety a child may feel during a stressful time. Other research has demonstrated that role-playing with cuddly plush dolls enables children to express feelings they may otherwise suppress.
Emergency service providers and Community Service organizations who desire program, and to know more about the Tommy Moose program, and individuals interested in discovering what Moose Members are doing in the local community are invited to visit www.mooseinternational.org, www.tommymoose.org, or contact 458-232-2886