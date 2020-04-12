Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Grocery Outlet Easter baskets

Easter baskets made by Klamath Falls Grocery Outlet owners Tanja and Dylan Hartung are shown before being distributed to local families.

 Submitted photo

“My husband Dylan Hartung and I took over as owners of this Grocery Outlet just over a year ago. We love our community, and we love to give back when we can,” Klamath Falls Grcoery Outlet co-owner Tanja Hartung said of the reason she and her husband decided to make Easter baskets for families in need.

“With the current situation we know our community has been impacted and we are constantly trying to think of ways to help. We love doing Facebook giveaways and this was our latest idea! I posted something stating that we were going to make Easter baskets for those that were in need and unable to provide one for their kids one this year. We had an overwhelming response within the first few hours,” she described.

The Hartungs were able to make over 35 baskets, limiting them to one per family, “but due to the overwhelming response we were unable to accommodate everyone,” Tanja said.

She added, “We will continue posting giveaways on our Facebook page, and to support our community in any way we can.”

