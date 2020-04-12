“My husband Dylan Hartung and I took over as owners of this Grocery Outlet just over a year ago. We love our community, and we love to give back when we can,” Klamath Falls Grcoery Outlet co-owner Tanja Hartung said of the reason she and her husband decided to make Easter baskets for families in need.
“With the current situation we know our community has been impacted and we are constantly trying to think of ways to help. We love doing Facebook giveaways and this was our latest idea! I posted something stating that we were going to make Easter baskets for those that were in need and unable to provide one for their kids one this year. We had an overwhelming response within the first few hours,” she described.
The Hartungs were able to make over 35 baskets, limiting them to one per family, “but due to the overwhelming response we were unable to accommodate everyone,” Tanja said.
She added, “We will continue posting giveaways on our Facebook page, and to support our community in any way we can.”