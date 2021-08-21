Oregon Community Foundation approved $998,500 in grants for 12 arts and culture projects across the state through the 2021 Creative Heights Initiative.
Regional grantees include the Modoc Broadcasting Corp. in Klamath Falls, which will receive a $100,000 grant to create a weekly radio show featuring Native American powwow music, storytelling and news, and Ashland's Oregon Shakespeare Festival, receiving $100,000 with plans to create the Visual Sovereignty Project, a digital commissioning project for indigenous artists to be showcased on O!, the digital platform of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
A complete list of all 12 Creative Heights grantees can be found online, in OCF’s Press Room.
The Creative Heights initiative has invested roughly $1 million per year since 2014, encompassing 98 projects across a range of visual art, dance, folk and traditional arts, film/video/media, literary arts, museum exhibitions, humanities projects, music, theater and performance arts, history and heritage projects, and multidisciplinary artistic works.