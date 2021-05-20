Cheryll Bankhead of Klamath Falls won the 2021 National Acrylic Painting category of the American Heritage Contest.
This national arts contest is held yearly to showcase the talents of members as well as to note the sacrifice and service of patriots in the American Revolution. Bankhead is a member of the Eulalona Chapter of the Daughter's of the American Revolution.
The creative work is judged on a state and national level and features many arts categories. Bankhead painted a farewell between a husband and wife as he leaves for the Revolution — "Farbush Tom" and his wife Elizabeth of Cane Creek, North Carolina. The painting is a tribute to Cheryll's patriot Thomas Vestal.
Bankhead started drawing at the age 5 and painting at 13 by watching her Grandmother Flora paint roses.