17-year-old Eugene resident Naomi Saenger has taken her passion for feeding people and is sharing it with YMCAs across the state.
In January 2020, The YMCA of Klamath Falls was notified by the Eugene Family YMCA, Naomi’s local YMCA, regarding her desire to place a pantry at every Y in the state.
The pandemic forced YMCAs across the state to shut their doors as a fitness facility and address the Klamath Basin’s current needs by opening distance learning classrooms and food distribution centers. The pantries were delivered by Naomi earlier this year.
Donating to the pantry will be easy. People can drive up and donate nonperishable food items. If the pantry is full, the community can drop off donations inside both YMCA locations.
The unveiling of the pantries took place in early July.
You can find Naomi’s “Free Little Pantry” at The YMCA of Klamath Fall Fitness & Aquatic Center, 1221 S Alameda Ave, and The YMCA of Klamath Falls Child Care Center, 1017 Donald Street.
For more information, call 541-884-4149.