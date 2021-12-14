There was a fresh skiff of snow across the landscape as Father Christmas made his way to Conger and Stearns elementary schools in Klamath Falls on Tuesday. The jolly old elf was delivering presents to students with special needs in a 50-year-old project of Linkville Kiwanis.
There was the usual haul of dolls, books, Legos and action figures for the 27 youngsters. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Father Christmas and the Kiwanis members could not have their traditional party with the students.
The club did, however, have lunch with Key Club members from Crosspoint Christian School last week. Linkville Kiwanis sponsors the Key Club and members were proud to learn about the service projects the high school students were completing, such as helping elementary school students create Christmas cards for assisted living residents and donating funds toward ocean clean up.
Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time. It has more than 550,000 members from K-Kids to Key Club to Kiwanis in 80 countries and geographic areas. Each community has different needs, and Kiwanis empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering mentoring.
Dedicated to serving the children of the world, this global volunteer organization annually raises $133 million and dedicates more than 19 million hours to strengthen communities and help children. Christmas gifts for students with special needs is a signature project for Linkville Kiwanis. But year-round members help the Klamath area in a variety of ways, with children as the focus and emphasis.