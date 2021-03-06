Editor’s note: This is part of a monthly Herald and News series profiling local educators.
Stan Pence was six years old when his passion for airplanes took flight. It was the day he had hopped on his bike and made his way to Kingsley Field, to take his dad, an airman stationed at Kingsley, lunch. He made it just in time to take a taxi ride in a Lockheed T-33 for a high power test.
“My dad put me in the back of the plane and said ‘Do not touch on the ejection seat because if you do, you’ll get hurt or die,’” Pence said.
He had never been in a plane before and said something solidified in his mind as the jet began rolling down the runway.
“I said to myself, ‘I don’t know how, but I am going to fly a plane.’ I was a six-and-a-half-year-old kid going ‘I don’t know how you get the job, but I want it,’” Pence recalled.
That day set the trajectory for Pence’s lifelong affair with airplanes. In 1977 he enlisted in the U.S. Marines, joining an air wing and ultimately spending 22 years with the military branch, 10 active duty and 12 in the reserve. In his 22-year career, Pence accrued more than 3,000 hours of flying time.
In the military Pence learned that nothing stays the same for long and that if he was going to be good at his position, he needed to have a pulse on what may arise in the future; the military lived and breathed the concept of mastering chaos and understanding chaos theory, he said.
“The world is going to be a different place in three years. Even in three days or just three hours, it could be very different. It’s going to be mutated and you are either going to have to ride the tiger or get eaten by the tiger,” he said.
This philosophy of always growing, always learning, and always adapting to the future is a key tenant of Pence’s classroom instruction in the manufacturing engineering technology program at Klamath Community College (KCC). In 2020, he was nominated by his peers and named KCC Faculty of the Year.
Pence draws on a 30-year career with Boeing, where he had opportunities to work on engineering projects for several plane models, including the B-2 Stealth Bomber, the A-6 Intruder, and the 787 Dreamliner. Pence said early in his career, many aircraft components were still made by hand, and as an engineer his job was to figure out how to automate processes to increase efficiency.
“Boeing hired 1,200 seamstresses because it didn’t have machines to make carbon-fiber composite airplane wing parts. The parts had to be cut by hand, like you would cut out a shirt,” Pence said. “My first job was trying to make a machine that could do this really expensive and time consuming hand work.”
Pence said even as a college student working at the Palo Alto, Calif., Hewlett-Packard facility, he saw limitations in how efficiently work could be done.
“Before the internet, if you made a change to a drawing you had to replicate it across several versions, then you had to put it in a paper tube and mail it. I mean literally mail it to a vendor,” Pence explained.
He said although initial internet technology was clunky, once Pence hit “accept” to changes in his drawings, the change was sent worldwide instantaneously.
“I could be on a call with someone in Canada, Hong Kong, and Houston talking about the same thing and looking at it simultaneously. The minute I experienced that, I was like ‘holy cow.’ It was stunning,” he said.
When Pence started at Boeing in 1985, computer aided design programs such as AutoCAD, UG, and Catia did exist, but not in the way they are known today.
“The technology was crude in 1985. My first series of projects were all on paper, and the office was a sea of drafting boards,” Pence said.
Early drafting technology included 2-D Adage, then 3-D programs, and as personal computers became less expensive and more mainstream, computer aided design technology was adopted across manufacturing industries.
“The decade between 1985 and 1995 was mind-blowing,” Pence said.
Pence’s background in engineering and the experience he gained learning and adapting to new technology, laid the foundation for launching an engineering manufacturing program three years ago at KCC.
He said his program is designed to provide a breadth of knowledge that will be useful in an array of engineering technology or manufacturing settings, but more importantly, he said, his students are learning skills that will help them stay relevant in today’s continually evolving industry.
For Pence, the only constant is that there is no constant. He is always looking toward the future, and he hopes to inspire that drive in his students as well.
“You can never stop perfecting yourself, and if you do, you’re retired in place, and if you’re not careful, just plain surplus.”