Local teens in Klamath County can sign up to play online multiplayer video games for free through the Klamath County Library District.
Teens ages 12-18 can access free 30-day passes to play PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at the library, but the library only has a limited number of codes.
To sign up and snag a code, visit the library district’s website or visit the Klamath County Library’s Youth Services Desk at the downtown branch at 126 South 3rd Street, and staff at the library will either email the code, or it will be provided as a gift card.
In order to use the game passes, it is necessary to sign up for PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
The option is also available to play video games with fellow local teens, and to get matched up on the library’s private Discord server, email Sarah Miller at smiller@klamathlibrary.org to receive a link to join.
For more information about the video game program, and other library activities for teens, feel free to call 541-882-8894, or stop by the downtown branch’s Youth Services Desk.