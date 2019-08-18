Thanks for supporting Special Olympics through golf tourney
Reames Golf and Country Club recently hosted a tournament to benefit our local Special Olympic athletes.
We have an amazing group of coaches, volunteers, and athletes and are fortunate to belong to a community that supports us in many ways.
This was the first annual event and was introduced by Greg McFee, the golf professional at Reames. We would like to thank Reames and its staff for hosting the event. We would also like to thank those who sponsored holes, donated silent auction items, played in the tournament, and purchased items:
Hole in one sponsor: Honda of Klamath Falls.
Gold sponsor: Companion Pet Clinic.
Bronze sponsor: Human Bean, Klamath Local 2451 AFSME, Klamath Falls KOA Campground, Tammy McCoskey and Lisa DeFord.
Hole sponsors: Ross Ragland Theater, Molatore, Scroggin, Peterson & Co accounting, On Time Process Servers, Windermere Real Estate, Dr. Kristine Taylor, Smith’s Logging Supplies, JHM Tools and Dies, Dr. Johnson, Applewood Women’s Center.
Silent auction items: Howard’s Meat Center, Patty Suprenant, Merit’s Appliance, Rooster’s Steak House, Drop Box Furniture, Mazatlan Grill, Home Depot, REACH Furniture, Shield Crest Golf Course, Smith’s Logging Supplies, Legacy Furniture, Bernie Wood, Diamond Home Improvement, Cash and Carry, Harbor Links Golf Course, Main Street Jewelers, Tim Clinton, Dave Kindig of Kindigit Designs and Bitchin’ Rides Show, and Klamath Falls Police Department.
Volunteers: Kelli McDowell, Rachel Yzaguirre, Alisa Gailey, Heather McFee, Bernie Wood, Lola and Linsey Unger, Charlie McGonigal, Patty Suprenant, Lisa Danskin, Judi Ferguson, and Heidi Evans.
We provide sporting and training opportunities all year for over 200 athletes with intellectual disabilities in Klamath County. You are all generous members in our community and we are so happy you shared your love and support with our local program.
Darcie Turner and Kellie Weitman
Thanks for the support and help
The Wessel family would like to express our deepest appreciation for those who have generously supported and helped us through the most difficult time of losing the best husband, father, brother, friend, son, and uncle anyone could have: Daniel Scott Wessel.
Thank you Kim Nixon-Grant and family for starting the GoFund Me account on behalf of Daniel Wessel. My children and I are currently living on the funds and are grateful for all of you who donated to my husband’s account. There are so many more friends and family who have been so supportive and helpful through this difficult time. Thank you Amy Freeman for your company and support. Thank you to my neighbors, Bethann and Mike, for helping me with the kids and being there when I needed someone. Thank you Angalee Friend for your loving support and company. I also want to thank all of you who helped with Daniel’s memorial and brought my family and me food to the house and to the memorial.
We would also like to thank those of you who, with loving support, bought Madison’s 4-H sheep on Aug. 4. Thank you Melsness Logging, Jordan Mockridge Trucking, Mockridge Farms, Bob’s Excavating, Schooler Farms, Tyler Mockridge Farms, Rocky Mountain Construction, Klamath Basin Equipment, Line X of Klamath Falls, Sunny D Manufacturing, and Sierra Cascade Nursery Inc. No words can fully express our appreciation and thanks. Madison will be using the funds for college and she would like to purchase her club new T-shirts and barn tools to use for barn duty next year.
Thank you all again for everything you have done to help in this tragic time. I know in my heart that my husband is watching over us smiling and with everyday that goes by he is with us. Thank you all again. Rest in Peace, my Love, Daniel Scott Wessel.
Beth Wessel