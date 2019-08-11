Thanks to the Chiloquin fire department
The Chiloquin Fire and Rescue Department headed by fire chief Michael Cook is awesome.
I had an older manufactured home that needed to be destroyed. Having heard that fire departments sometimes use these homes for training, I contacted Cook. He then visited my property to see if it could be used for that purpose. Lucky for me, he accepted it.
It was necessary for me to complete all the required paperwork and obtain a demolition permit from the county. After the house was prepared per Cook’s directions, it was ready for destruction. July 20 was set for the target date for the training burn.
At 6 that morning, equipment and personnel began arriving. In an extremely organized manner, they were ready. Two tenders, two engines, a ladder truck and two ambulances. They set up the equipment so they could do this training while protecting a large shop and a two-car garage, both about 15 feet from the house. Personnel in the ambulances set up what they called a rehab area for the firefighters to be checked for smoke inhalation and dehydration and they were given water to keep them hydrated.
They performed many training exercises in the structure before they let it completely burn. At the completion of their training, the only damage to my property was a slight singeing of a few tree leaves on a
large tree that was close to the house. Throughout all of the exercises, they put safety first in protecting the property and personnel and they had two ambulances and other fire trucks parked so they could quickly depart to go to any emergency that might have arisen during the exercise.
The people of Chiloquin should be proud of having a fire and ambulance service that has such dedicated and well-trained personnel, many of whom are volunteers doing the job with no cost to the taxpayers. They should support this department in any way they can. Thank you to Chief Michael Cook and his personnel for the manner in which the exercise was performed.
Rita Mills