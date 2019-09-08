All Citizen Review Board members of Klamath and Lake Counties would like to thank and commend the many workers from the Department of Human Services.
Whether you are a caseworker, an administrator, one who supervises the visitation center, a support staff person or one of the several other personnel who work to assure the safety and well-being of the families and children in the Klamath Basin, you are important.
These people work endless hours making sure families and their children are safe. They give of their time, their hearts, and their endless talents to do whatever it takes to keep children in a stable, loving, safe household. We are all aware that no system is perfect and DHS constantly works to improve theirs. The caseworkers strive to meet professional standards in each case they handle (which are too many per worker).
The volume of paperwork and visits to homes and foster homes and court happenings are more than most of us would realize. Caseworkers will leave the dinner table with their own families or get up in the middle of the night to answer calls for assistance. They will spend hours on the phone making sure that each family is getting the attention they deserve from other organizations when a need is not being met.
We, the CRB members, are privileged to work with caseworkers once a month and continue to be amazed at their professionalism and dedication to each individual case. Again, we want to shout out a huge thank you to every staff member in the department for your love and caring and time.
Citizen Review Board members of Klamath and Lake Counties