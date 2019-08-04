Thanks for supporting the Food Bank
Once again the “Kids Helping Kids” event held the whole month of May was bigger than ever!
Our leading cheerleaders include teachers Kasey Bird of Conger Elementary and Dena Morosin of Shasta Elementary. Their leadership created such enthusiasm among kids, adults and businesses in Klamath Falls.
Through the whole month of May, students from Conger and Shasta elementary schools collected money and food through various ways. They set up a collection booth at Thunderbird. Klamath Falls Honda/Subaru brought two vehicles to Thunderbird and our wonderful community donated food to fill both a Honda and a Subaru. They were stuffed!!
Both Honda and Subaru donated cash to help the kids’ cause. The awesome staff at Honda/Subaru had their own friendly competition raising additional funds to help out the kids. The staff volunteered at the Food Bank sorting all the food raised during this event. The Daily bagel raised some cash too!
Between cash and food- we’ll create about 34,000 meals which will feed 3,200 hungry kids this summer. Wooooohoooooo! Summer months can be tough for some parents who may be going through a rough time financially and are struggling to feed their kids while they’re out of school.
Thank you all for your support of the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank. It really does take us ALL!
If you’d like to hold a Peanut Butter & Jelly Food Drive at your place of employment or service club, give us a call. We’ll provide you all the tools you’ll need to make it a success.
Niki Sampson
Executive Director
Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank
Thanks for supporting graduates
Klamath Promise wishes to thank the many community members and organizations who so generously supported the Graduation Sensation on May 30, 2019. Our community donated $40,600 in scholarships and prizes this year to recognize high school graduates from all county schools.
Our grateful thanks to these donors and volunteers (in alphabetical order) and our apologies to anyone we inadvertently missed:
American Sanitation Co.; Anonymous; Basinlife.org; Basin Mediactive; Cascade Health Alliance; City of Klamath Falls Police, Streets and Parks Departments; Connie McCornack; EagleRidge High School; ECI Friends; Friends of Graduates; Friends of the Library; Dr. Glenn and Ursula Gailis; Gilchrist Alumni; Herald and News; Holliday Jewelry; Klamath Basin Behavioral Health; Klamath Community College; Klamath County Board of Commissioners; Klamath County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors; Klamath County Library; Klamath County School District; Klamath County School District Administrators; Klamathfallsnews.org; Klamath Falls City Schools; Klamath Falls Honda; Partners of the Klamath Promise; Oregon Institute of Technology President’s Office; Pelican Education Foundation; Roberts Sound Consulting; U.S. Army Guard Recruiters; Windemere Real Estate.
Anne Hiller Clark