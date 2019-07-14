Letters of Thanks

Thank you for supporting education
I would like to thank and everyone at the Klamath Basin Audubon Society for supporting youth. Teachers need more time to properly teach the sciences and, without your grants, many teachers would not have the ability to take students to see things with their own eyes.
With my classroom’s grant money, we were able to go to Moore Park and learn about macro-invertebrates, the process it takes for salmon to spawn and paddle around in kayaks. The students were able to pull snails, leeches, and tiny little creatures from the lake and classify them using a dichotomous key.
It was a great experience for everyone. Thank you again for your generosity.
Rebecca Morehouse