What motivated a woman from Lakeview to write a novel set in 12th century Cambodia?
Margot Dodds first traveled to Cambodia in 2013 to visit her daughter. Inspired by a stopover at a museum in Siem Reap, the town closest for Angkor Wat, she was likewise Intrigued by the country, its people and its culture.
“The experience was so powerful,” she said.
Dodds has since revisited Cambodia several times, smitten with the idea of writing a novel.
“When I’ve been there it’s been for months at a time. It was fun, the research was interesting. It’s very clear there are ancient ways of living,” she says of contemporary life away from the cities. “I always recommend getting off the beaten path.”
After what she describes as a “long incubation,” Dodds recently published, “Aspara,” a historical novel that tells the story of a young girl, Bopha. As the book open, Bopha, who is living in a remote Cambodian village, loves to dance. Her life changes when she’s chosen to train as an “Aspara,” or court dancer, for King Javavarman VII. Asparas, Dodds explains, “dance to bring heaven to earth, blessing the land with prosperity.”
“I think she changes over the course of time,” she says of Bopha, who undergoes a series of not always predictable life changing experiences.
“Aspara” is a huge geographical and cultural shift from her previous novel, “The Storekeeper: A Tale of a Small Town Life,” which is set in a small Eastern Oregon town that resembles the Lake County community of Paisley. But, as in “Storekeeper,” Dodds brings characters to life while telling a story that is captivating, intriguing and, at times, rich with plot twists and surprises.
Don’t go looking for her books under the name Margot Dodds. She writes under a pen name, Pearl Whitfield. The name was chosen because Margot is primarily a female name of French origin that means Pearl and because Whitfield is her middle name.
Dodds’ own story is a tale with surprises. That first visit to her daughter drew her to Cambodia, but “empty places” are what lured her to Lakeview and Lake County in 2005.
“I drove into the valley from Drew’s Gap and I’d never seen anything so beautiful,” she remembers of her sighting of Lake County’s high desert. “I had a feeling when I entered the valley that I’d never felt — I was home. And that feeling has never left.”
After 45 years in nursing, much of it in Vermont, Dodds, 74, describes herself as “basically retired.” Her immediate plans envision making a limited tour to promote her books. She thinks “Storekeeper” likely means stopovers in smaller, rural towns, while “Aspara” might attract readers in college communities.
Wherever she is, Dodds plans to allow herself to ponder and create new stories and new books, something she says is necessary because, “When you have a strong reaction to something you have to explore it.” Dodds is currently mentally creating two more possible novels, one set in an 1800s logging camp with a protagonist she describes as “really awful,” and another set in Turkey, a place she plans to visit.
Like other authors, she believes that if she allows it, the stories are waiting to be told.
“In a way, it wrote itself,” Dodds says of “Aspara.” “I just had to sit down and listen. A lot of authors have the same experience. There are stories that come to me and I follow the trail. I have to let them do that.”