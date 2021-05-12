Klamath Union High School students Kaden Coulter and Maria Osuna Gonzales were recently recognized in the Wildlife Forever's fish art contest.
Maria was awarded third place for the state of Oregon with her drawing of a white marlin and Kaden received a second place award for his drawing of a northern pike.
The Fish Art Contest was inspired in 1997 by a fifth grader’s homework assignment and has grown into an international competition introducing young people to the wonders of fish, the joy of fishing, and the importance of aquatic conservation.
The Fish Art Contest uses art, science, and creative writing to foster connections to the outdoors and inspire the next generation of stewards.