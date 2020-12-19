Klamath Union High School’s Key Club has created a holiday project dubbed “Be a Santa to a Student,” seeking community support for gifts for families and children, according to a news release.
Through the generosity of the KUHS community the Key Club has received a little over $1,625 in cash donations, $280 in gifts for a total of $1,905 in contributions.
“Through this generosity we are able to help 21 families, and a total of 46 children,” said KU Key Club Advisor Lisa Danskin. “All gifts will be delivered this weekend. Thank you to our wonderful staff and community members for taking on the role of Santa. You’ve made the world a little brighter in this year! Happy Holidays.”
The Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls sponsors the KU Key Club. In addition to the Be a Santa Project, the Key Club provides leadership and service opportunities for students. This year’s holiday cheer also extended to over 200 cards written to Crystal Terrace and the juvenile detention residents.
The Kiwanis Club’s motto is “Serving the Children of the World." Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers changing the world one child and one community at a time. One of Kiwanis’s current projects includes the Swing in Every Park in Klamath Falls. The concept is to install ADA accessible swings in every park of Klamath County.