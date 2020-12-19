Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
12-19 KU key club

Gifts bought through donations to the Klamath Union Key Club are stacked in preparation fo delivery to families and children through the “Be a Santa to a Student” project.

 Submitted photo

Klamath Union High School’s Key Club has created a holiday project dubbed “Be a Santa to a Student,” seeking community support for gifts for families and children, according to a news release.

Through the generosity of the KUHS community the Key Club has received a little over $1,625 in cash donations, $280 in gifts for a total of $1,905 in contributions.

“Through this generosity we are able to help 21 families, and a total of 46 children,” said KU Key Club Advisor Lisa Danskin. “All gifts will be delivered this weekend. Thank you to our wonderful staff and community members for taking on the role of Santa. You’ve made the world a little brighter in this year! Happy Holidays.”

The Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls sponsors the KU Key Club. In addition to the Be a Santa Project, the Key Club provides leadership and service opportunities for students. This year’s holiday cheer also extended to over 200 cards written to Crystal Terrace and the juvenile detention residents.

The Kiwanis Club’s motto is “Serving the Children of the World." Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers changing the world one child and one community at a time. One of Kiwanis’s current projects includes the Swing in Every Park in Klamath Falls. The concept is to install ADA accessible swings in every park of Klamath County.

Tags